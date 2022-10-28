There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for AMETEK Inc. (AME) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.72, or 0.56%, to $130.00. The AMETEK Inc. has recorded 65,392 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed AMETEK Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Conference Call Information.

4 HOURS AGO