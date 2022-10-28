ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Cenla veterans given a chance to relive days of service

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Central Management Company and Dream Flights partnered up to give World War II veterans one more flight. In a restored, open-cockpit, Stearman biplane, retired military veterans from several nursing homes in our area were given the chance to take flight, for what could be their last time.
Smart Medicine: Mammograms

Dr. Cheryl Randall Knatt, a radiologist at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses the importance of mammograms. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
Weather clears for Ol’ Mel’s Halloween Fest

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The rain on Saturday morning cleared out in time for Ol’ Mel’s Halloween Fest at Ol’ Mel’s Farm in Deville. The farm has quickly become popular among Cenla locals since its inception in 2020. During the Halloween Fest, the farm was completely decked out in Halloween decorations with hundreds of kids and parents donning their Halloween costumes as they walked around the farm.
RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla. They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.
Week 9 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 9 weeks have come and gone and the plays are only getting better. Tioga’s Jeremiah Caldwell breaking the tackle on his way to his one of four touchdowns against Peabody Friday night wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the week!
Body found under a bridge in Alexandria

Tyler is tracking your Halloween forecast and much more! Details here on this Monday, October 31st!. The LSUA Generals were back at The Fort facing the Fort Lauderdale Eagles. The LSUA Generals were back at The Fort facing the Fort Lauderdale Eagles. The Generals came out with a win 113-99, as they start the season 2-0.
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
Reward being offered for info on 2020 Jena homicide

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Jena back in October 2020. On Friday, October 23, 2020, shortly after 8:30 p.m., LPSO responded to a shooting at 1593 Church...
Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape, juvenile molestation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of first-degree rape and molesting a juvenile. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Artrail Perry, Sr., 36, has been charged in total with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 and three counts of aggravated crimes against nature of a victim under 13.
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot. According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
