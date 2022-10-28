Read full article on original website
Cenla veterans given a chance to relive days of service
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Central Management Company and Dream Flights partnered up to give World War II veterans one more flight. In a restored, open-cockpit, Stearman biplane, retired military veterans from several nursing homes in our area were given the chance to take flight, for what could be their last time.
Smart Medicine: Mammograms
Dr. Cheryl Randall Knatt, a radiologist at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses the importance of mammograms. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
Weather clears for Ol’ Mel’s Halloween Fest
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The rain on Saturday morning cleared out in time for Ol’ Mel’s Halloween Fest at Ol’ Mel’s Farm in Deville. The farm has quickly become popular among Cenla locals since its inception in 2020. During the Halloween Fest, the farm was completely decked out in Halloween decorations with hundreds of kids and parents donning their Halloween costumes as they walked around the farm.
Pinecrest audit: Discrepancy in former PSSC police captain’s COVID-19 overtime
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A recent audit from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office found that between July 2020 and December 2021, a former Pinecrest Supports and Services Center police captain was paid $15,099 for 391 hours of COVID-19 overtime that he either did not work or was not properly screened for.
RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla. They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.
Week 9 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 9 weeks have come and gone and the plays are only getting better. Tioga’s Jeremiah Caldwell breaking the tackle on his way to his one of four touchdowns against Peabody Friday night wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the week!
Body found under a bridge in Alexandria
Tyler is tracking your Halloween forecast and much more! Details here on this Monday, October 31st!. The LSUA Generals were back at The Fort facing the Fort Lauderdale Eagles. The LSUA Generals were back at The Fort facing the Fort Lauderdale Eagles. The Generals came out with a win 113-99, as they start the season 2-0.
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
COURTNEY COCO: Witness who claims he saw man and vehicle leave abandoned building testifies
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Day two of the trial of David Burns, 46, of Boyce began Friday, Oct. 28. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria. Part I - 12:30 p.m. It’s day two of testimony in the Courtney Coco...
Reward being offered for info on 2020 Jena homicide
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Jena back in October 2020. On Friday, October 23, 2020, shortly after 8:30 p.m., LPSO responded to a shooting at 1593 Church...
Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape, juvenile molestation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of first-degree rape and molesting a juvenile. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Artrail Perry, Sr., 36, has been charged in total with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 and three counts of aggravated crimes against nature of a victim under 13.
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot. According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
Third person convicted in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A third person has been convicted in a case in which a 7-year-old child was deprived of food and water and severely beaten to the point where she had extensive bruising on her face and her eyes were swollen shut, according to authorities. Allen Clayton...
LCU Women’s Basketball preps as the season opener is just a little over a week away
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For some of our local colleges, basketball season has already started, but the Louisiana Christian Lady Wildcats are gearing up for their season which starts in a little over a week with their new head ‘Cat, Anna Phillips, who is looking to keep the success from last year going.
Jimmie Hillman gets 1st win as head coach as Marksville takes down Buckeye
Dylan Domangue recaps the matchup between Rosepine and Avoyelles on Oct. 27. Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison preview two of tonight's high school football matchups: Oakdale vs Menard and Buckeye vs Marksville!
