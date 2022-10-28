ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Health Headlines: RSV vaccine could soon become a reality

By Lisa Carberg
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuYZo_0iqLnhwK00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, RSV is still gripping local children’s hospitals. What you should know about the triple threat of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Plus, could an RSV vaccine be on the horizon?

What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?

Dr. Onyema Agwu, an infectious diseases doctor and associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Yale doctor says flu season could be the worst in 10 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We could be in for the worst flu season in the past 10 years, according to Yale Medicine physician F. Perry Wilson. Early cases are already being detected. “If these trends continue, it absolutely will be. I suppose there’s a chance that we’re just seeing an early flu season that […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Doctors, nurses deliver Halloween candy to patients at children’s hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At Connecticut Children’s Hospital on Monday, some of the patients were treated to something very special. Being at the hospital on Halloween, kids are not able to go trick-or-treating, so some of the doctors and nurses, and other staff dressed up and visited them. They call it reverse trick-or-treating. “I have […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford begins new program to help neighbors stay healthy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Do you want to help your neighbors stay healthy? Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is encouraging the Capitol City to apply for the new Hartford Health Leaders program. It’s a nine-month training program that will provide up to 20 local residents the chance to learn about health disparities and possible solutions. It […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New map shows New Haven students lost 1.3 years of math since 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven had the highest learning loss in math among all Connecticut school districts, and the second-highest in reading, since the onset of the pandemic, according to a detailed map released Friday from Harvard and Stanford universities. The Education Recovery Scorecard, built by Harvard University’s Center for Education Policy Research […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Author with autism reads new book to Waterbury preschoolers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — As Chase Taylor reads to children at an Easterseals preschool in Waterbury, he makes eye contact, laughs, and interacts with the kids. “I’d say I felt comfortable and willing to read to them,” said the young author with autism. “Chase loves, just loves, to see children enjoying his books, it makes […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven’s FBI division says there are no credible election threats

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters have mixed reactions about the upcoming midterm election — including concerns about potential fraud, violence and intimidation. “You hear about all the voter fraud,” Rob Lyon, of New Haven, said. “I don’t know who to vote for right now because of the fraud.” While claims about election fraud […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Class-action retirement lawsuit against Yale goes to trial

Yale must appear in court to face charges over the mismanagement of employee retirement funds, United States District Court Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled last Friday. The class action suit, Vellali et al. v. Yale University et al., represents more than 20,000 employees who claim Yale breached its fiduciary duty by failing to adequately oversee its 403(b) retirement plan, costing employees millions. Factual claims about Yale’s record-keeping fees and investment oversight remain unresolved, Thompson’s ruling declares, meaning that the plaintiffs will be seeing Yale in court.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy