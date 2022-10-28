Health Headlines: RSV vaccine could soon become a reality

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, RSV is still gripping local children’s hospitals. What you should know about the triple threat of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Plus, could an RSV vaccine be on the horizon?

Dr. Onyema Agwu, an infectious diseases doctor and associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine, joined Lisa Carberg on News 8 at Noon.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.