Mayor says finding new operator for Atlanta Medical Center a priority

A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
The doors to Atlanta Medical Center in downtown will be locked at 12 a.m. Tuesday, ending a century of health care for t...
Grady Hospital developing a help line to address emergency room overcrowding
ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital is currently working a new system that will hopefully decrease the wait times in the hospital's emergency room. Dr. Robert Jansen, the Chief Medical Center for Grady, explained the system is partially in response to the influx of patients the hospital has received since Atlanta Medical Center began closing.
Cheshire Bridge Road to partially reopen more than year after overpass fire
A portion of Cheshire Bridge Road will reopen Monday after being closed for more than a year following a fire.
americanmilitarynews.com
New film/TV BlueStar Studios being built on former military base Fort Gillem in Forest Park
The latest in a flurry of new TV and film studios being built in the state is BlueStar Studios at a portion of the former Fort Gillem army post in Forest Park. BlueStar Studios, which broke ground two months ago, will feature 18 stages by its completion and will begin taking in clients in the late summer of 2023, according to Rich Goldberg, CEO, who spent time in Atlanta at Turner Broadcasting in the 1990s, then helped launch DirecTV in Los Angeles. In 2015, he joined a virtual reality startup company Jaunt, whose assets were sold to Verizon in 2019.
Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
LGBTQ+ bars in Midtown face relocation, rental hikes due to redevelopment
ATLANTA — Midtown has long served as an LGBTQ+ safe haven for people in and outside of Atlanta, but recent development changes have threatened many of the spaces the community called home. Two of those places are the Atlanta Eagle and My Sister's Room. Both LGBTQ+ bars have had...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death at Atlanta recording studio party
Investigators think the shooting at the recording studio near Atlantic Station started as some kind of argument that escalated. The gunman is still on the run.
Woman shot multiple times inside her Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside her northwest Atlanta home off Mayson Turner Road. Atlanta Police said multiple rounds were fired into the woman's apartment just after 2 a.m. They add that she was the only person inside the home who was injured.
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
DeKalb County opening trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses
Ten professionals, including counselors and therapists, will work with those suffering from violence-related trauma. — DeKalb County Government has announced it is opening a trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses cope with the aftereffects. The center will be based at Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia. It’s...
‘Senseless’: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting was father of 5
The parking lot of a legendary Poncey-Highland pub became a crime scene Thursday night after a man lost his life trying to stop a burglary.
Supporters celebrate $1.2 million for The Stitch over Downtown Connector
It would cost hundreds of millions of dollars they don’t have at the moment and would take a decade or more to complete....
Argument at restaurant on Buford Highway ends with 2 people shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument at a restaurant and lounge spilled outside into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, according to Brookhaven police. Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses new benefits for veterans, inspects Decatur facility
Expanded healthcare benefits are now available for many veterans, according to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough. McDonough was recently joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur to discuss the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act as well as give updates on some of the challenges the center has faced after an inspection was completed of the facility.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
atlantafi.com
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
spoonuniversity.com
Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market
Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
Multiple tractor trailer wrecks cause major backups during morning rush on I-285
ATLANTA — Multiple lanes of I-285 were shut down in both directions Monday morning due to two separate incidents involving tractor trailers. One, carrying ice, was overturned on I-285 westbound at Roswell Road, leaving the interstate completely shut down. It reopened just before 9 a.m. Meanwhile, on I-285 eastbound...
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
