ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Disney debuts first plus-size main character in new short film

By Iman Palm
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cp6BM_0iqLnSeJ00

Disney’s debuted its first plus-size heroine in the new short film “Reflect.” The film promotes body positivity and healthy body imagery through the main character, Bianca, a ballet dancer.

In the film’s opening scene, viewers can see Bianca smiling while practicing her dance moves in an empty studio. However, her confidence begins to waver when her dance teacher instructs her to have a “tight tummy and long neck,” which are physical attributes Bianca doesn’t have.

Throughout the film, viewers can see Bianca struggle with her body image, but she eventually gets to a place where she feels happy with how she looks.

Disney Animation artist Hillary Bradfield directed the film. She has also worked on other Disney films like “Encanto” and “Frozen 2,” according to IMDB .

Bradfield’s inspiration for the film stemmed from her own struggles with body positivity.

After the character’s debut, the internet was left divided. Some fans praised Disney for its representation of different body types, while others called out the company for encouraging children to be overweight.

The short film is a part of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Short Circuit Experimental Film series, allowing Disney artists to pitch and create their own films.

“Reflect” is now available to stream on Disney+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Disney Introduces First Plus-Size Heroine in New Body Positivity Short

Disney has debuted its first plus-size heroine in a new short film. The short, Reflect, features Bianca, a ballet dancer, who battles her reflection and overcomes doubt and fear by harnessing her inner strength and power. The show short started streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 14 and is Episode 7...
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting in Horror Film Role, Her First in 20 Years

Shelley Duvall is making a return to acting after 20 years away. Deadline reports that the actress will star in a horror film, The Forest Hills, marking her first movie role in two decades. The film also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. Duvall is well-known for starring in films such as The Shining, Annie Hall, Time Bandits, and Roxanne. In the '80s and '90s, she created and hosted a number of TV shows, including Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends, and Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories.
Gizmodo

One Piece Film: Red Takes the Pirate Franchise to New Musical Heights

Eiichiro Oda’s pirate manga One Piece has been around for a long time—longer than a good amount of its fanbase has been alive, even—but it feels like it’s only recently become a mainstream anime juggernaut. It has broken the Guinness world record for being the best-selling manga of all time, and its anime adaptation saw the release of its 1000th episode back in 2021, as well as the cast reveal for an upcoming live action series.
KTLA

2 stabbed to death at Kohl’s in Palmdale

Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s store, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
PALMDALE, CA
disneydining.com

Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works

A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
Variety

‘American Psycho’ Writer Bret Easton Ellis on the Problem With Modern Studio Horror Movies, and Why There’s Hope for Subversive Films

Spoiler alert: This article discusses plot points from “Barbarian.” Bret Easton Ellis’ work often dips into horror — he penned the iconic 1991 novel “American Psycho,” the script for the 2020 slasher film “Smiley Face Killers,” and the upcoming semi-autobiographical serial killer novel “The Shards,” due out in January. Beyond his written output — eight novels, a book of essays and many scripts both produced and yet-to-be-made — Ellis is also a bold cultural commentator who loves speaking about pop culture, frequently including horror movies, on “The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast.” As scary movie fans continue to check out this year’s offerings, Variety spoke to...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror hardcores want to see a gritty Disney slasher starring an iconic animated character

With iconic animated characters like Winnie the Pooh and the Grinch transforming into vengeful horror icons in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and The Mean One, respectively, horror fans are now championing another classic animated character to receive their own twisted slasher spinoff — and that would be Disney’s Goofy.
KTLA

KTLA

84K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy