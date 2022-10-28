Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.

