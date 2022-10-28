Read full article on original website
President of grocery worker union concerned over Kroger, Albertsons merger
SEATTLE — It has been more than two weeks since the announcement that Kroger and Albertsons agreed to merge. The more than $20 billion deal would allow Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and QFC stores, to acquire Albertsons, which owns Safeway stores. The deal still needs federal regulatory approval.
KING-5
WATCH: Rosebud motel over run by zombies
Queen Anne resident Richard Knowles became a social media sensation with his model of the "Schitt's Creek" motel in 2020. Now, he's shutting the motel down.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
KOMO News
New program allows people to get paid while going to school for behavioral health
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of people suffering behavioral health issues in Washington state is big. More than one in five (22%) adults in Washington reported some kind of mental health issue in 2020 and one-quarter of them said they could not access care, according to the State of Mental Health in America.
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede
Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
lynnwoodtoday.com
Restaurant News: Kizuki and Swish-Swish bring authentic ramen, hot pot options to Alderwood Mall
I mentioned a few weeks ago that the restaurant scene at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall is heating up. It’s exciting to see the area being transformed into a vibrant and lively eating scene. While some readers’ favorite places have permanently closed at the mall, such as Claim Jumper and Panera Bread Cafe, there are many more eateries that are opening. I am highlighting two places that recently opened. I think both of them are going to be quite popular.
Asian American groups criticize Seattle's anti-Asian hate budget reduction in new proposal
Asian American organizations are calling out the 2023 budget put forth by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, who proposed reducing the city’s fund to combat anti-Asian hate by nearly half. The budget proposal, announced last month, would reduce the city’s hate crime funding from $400,000 in the 2022 adopted budget...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Link light rail to single track late night for track maintenance
SEATTLE—Starting today, October 31, through Monday, November 7, Link light rail trains will be single tracking between the Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard Stations from 11:30 p.m. until end of service for necessary rail maintenance work. Both the northbound and southbound platforms at the two stations will remain open during the work. However, passengers should be prepared for system-wide delays of approximately 10 minutes.
Former Seattle 'body broker' sentenced in Arizona for dumping bodies
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A Prescott, Arizona judge Monday sentenced a former Seattle "body broker" who was convicted of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body. Walter H. Mitchell was sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in Arizona state prison. With time already served, Mitchell...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Council passes car tab relief, increases utility tax rates
LYNNWOOD, October 31, 2022—The Lynnwood City Council passed car tab relief, rejected utility tax relief yet approved increased Water, Sewer, and Stormwater Utility Rates at its Business Meeting last Monday, October 24. Car Tab Relief Passes. There was considerable back and forth on car tabs. Car tab relief, titled...
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
rentonreporter.com
Warming up Renton one coat at a time
Renton Rotary recently hosted its annual Operation Warm event to provide free, new coats to nearly 900 students throughout the school district. Rotary’s goal is to provide free, brand-new, high-quality coats to students across Renton. Held Oct. 22, all students were welcome to come regardless of age or grade level.
Tri-City Herald
Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday
A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
kpq.com
When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?
Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
