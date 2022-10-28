ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lynnwoodtimes.com

Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking

SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede

Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtoday.com

Restaurant News: Kizuki and Swish-Swish bring authentic ramen, hot pot options to Alderwood Mall

I mentioned a few weeks ago that the restaurant scene at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall is heating up. It’s exciting to see the area being transformed into a vibrant and lively eating scene. While some readers’ favorite places have permanently closed at the mall, such as Claim Jumper and Panera Bread Cafe, there are many more eateries that are opening. I am highlighting two places that recently opened. I think both of them are going to be quite popular.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Link light rail to single track late night for track maintenance

SEATTLE—Starting today, October 31, through Monday, November 7, Link light rail trains will be single tracking between the Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard Stations from 11:30 p.m. until end of service for necessary rail maintenance work. Both the northbound and southbound platforms at the two stations will remain open during the work. However, passengers should be prepared for system-wide delays of approximately 10 minutes.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood Council passes car tab relief, increases utility tax rates

LYNNWOOD, October 31, 2022—The Lynnwood City Council passed car tab relief, rejected utility tax relief yet approved increased Water, Sewer, and Stormwater Utility Rates at its Business Meeting last Monday, October 24. Car Tab Relief Passes. There was considerable back and forth on car tabs. Car tab relief, titled...
LYNNWOOD, WA
98.3 The KEY

Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches

There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington

Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
PUYALLUP, WA
rentonreporter.com

Warming up Renton one coat at a time

Renton Rotary recently hosted its annual Operation Warm event to provide free, new coats to nearly 900 students throughout the school district. Rotary’s goal is to provide free, brand-new, high-quality coats to students across Renton. Held Oct. 22, all students were welcome to come regardless of age or grade level.
RENTON, WA
Tri-City Herald

Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday

A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
TACOMA, WA
kpq.com

When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?

Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

