Preview: Foreign Trade Bank's Earnings

Foreign Trade Bank BLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Foreign Trade Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Foreign Trade Bank bulls will hope to hear the company...
A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings

Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Horizon Tech Finance Earnings Preview

Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Horizon Tech Finance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Horizon Tech Finance bulls will hope to hear the company...
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook

Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Big 5 Sporting Goods's Earnings Outlook

Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Big 5 Sporting Goods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27. Big 5 Sporting Goods bulls will hope to...
Earnings Preview: DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions DZSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
Credit Acceptance Earnings Preview

Credit Acceptance CACC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Credit Acceptance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.32. Credit Acceptance bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust AKR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ONE Gas

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ONE Gas OGS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $82.57 versus the current price of ONE Gas at $77.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
3 Analysts Have This to Say About Sonic Automotive

Over the past 3 months, 3 analysts have published their opinion on Sonic Automotive SAH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Teck Resources

Teck Resources TECK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Teck Resources has an average price target of $45.8 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $42.00.
Public Service Enterprise Q3 Earnings Top Estimates; Narrows FY22 EPS Forecast

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc PEG reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19.4% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.04 billion. The operating expenses for the quarter declined 48.9% Y/Y to $2.1 billion. The operating margin was 7.6%, and operating income for the quarter was $173 million, compared...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Paramount Global

Within the last quarter, Paramount Global PARA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Paramount Global. The company has an average price target of $21.14 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $13.00.
Analyst Ratings for Greif

Within the last quarter, Greif GEF has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $70.5 versus the current price of Greif at $67.4952, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Greif...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Energy Transfer Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Energy Transfer ET. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Energy Transfer will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About LPL Finl Hldgs

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Recap: Insperity Q3 Earnings

Insperity NSP reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insperity beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $0.96. Revenue was up $229.16 million from the same period last...
