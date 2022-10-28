Read full article on original website
Preview: Foreign Trade Bank's Earnings
Foreign Trade Bank BLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Foreign Trade Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Foreign Trade Bank bulls will hope to hear the company...
A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings
Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Horizon Tech Finance Earnings Preview
Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Horizon Tech Finance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Horizon Tech Finance bulls will hope to hear the company...
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook
Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Big 5 Sporting Goods's Earnings Outlook
Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Big 5 Sporting Goods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27. Big 5 Sporting Goods bulls will hope to...
Earnings Preview: DASAN Zhone Solutions
DASAN Zhone Solutions DZSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
Credit Acceptance Earnings Preview
Credit Acceptance CACC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Credit Acceptance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.32. Credit Acceptance bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust AKR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ONE Gas
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ONE Gas OGS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $82.57 versus the current price of ONE Gas at $77.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
3 Analysts Have This to Say About Sonic Automotive
Over the past 3 months, 3 analysts have published their opinion on Sonic Automotive SAH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Teck Resources
Teck Resources TECK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Teck Resources has an average price target of $45.8 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $42.00.
Public Service Enterprise Q3 Earnings Top Estimates; Narrows FY22 EPS Forecast
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc PEG reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19.4% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.04 billion. The operating expenses for the quarter declined 48.9% Y/Y to $2.1 billion. The operating margin was 7.6%, and operating income for the quarter was $173 million, compared...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Paramount Global
Within the last quarter, Paramount Global PARA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Paramount Global. The company has an average price target of $21.14 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $13.00.
Analyst Ratings for Greif
Within the last quarter, Greif GEF has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $70.5 versus the current price of Greif at $67.4952, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Greif...
Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 8%? Here Are 41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
1847 Holdings LLC EFSH shares surged 72.7% to $3.25 after the company reported it sees over $60 million in revenue and over $7 million in cash flow from operations in 2023 from its existing portfolio. Perfect Corp PERF shares jumped 54.5% to $17.00. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 38%...
Etsy Is Down 54% This Year, Now A BofA Analyst Has Cut Its Price Target Ahead Of Earnings
Etsy Inc ETSY is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, after market close. The company could beat third-quarter estimates, but there are growing concerns about its performance in the fourth quarter, according to BofA Securities. The Etsy Analyst: Curtis Nagle maintained a Neutral rating on Etsy, while reducing...
GameStop Explodes Higher, May Regain Key Sentiment Indicator: Here's What To Watch
GameStop Corporation GME surged over 24% above Friday’s closing price when the markets opened Monday before running into a group of sellers, who knocked the stock down about 15% off the daily high. On Oct. 21, Benzinga pointed out that exaggerated bullish divergence had occurred on Gamestop’s chart, making...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Energy Transfer Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Energy Transfer ET. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Energy Transfer will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About LPL Finl Hldgs
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Recap: Insperity Q3 Earnings
Insperity NSP reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insperity beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $0.96. Revenue was up $229.16 million from the same period last...
