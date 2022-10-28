ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

deleted account
2d ago

He is as fake as a $10 bill. You better remember that he supports everything that Biden is doing. Right now we only have 25 days of Diesel left thanks to Biden. Do you realize that everything runs on diesel your trucks that bring you all your food, gasoline, propane, building supplies and the list goes on. He already said he'll TAX everything. As far as getting the grocery tax repealed he can't do it unless the legislators in Pierre say OK. I hope you like 1000's of illegal criminals being bussed to our state which he said he do day 1. As far as legalizing marijuana he can't do it unless the people say yes. Hes already acting like a dictator telling you he'll get rid of the grocery tax and legalize marijuana but he can't do that without the people's voice. Right away as a dictator he wants to show who's boss and tells lies. He will destroy our economy just like Biden is destroying the US right now. HES A TRUE DEMOCRAP.

KELOLAND TV

On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
kelo.com

South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
RAPID CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
KELOLAND TV

Electric school buses will soon make their way to South Dakota

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) – Some South Dakota schools will soon have electric buses in their fleet as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be awarding five billion dollars over the next...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota voters punch above their weight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to voting in elections, people are often divided on whether their vote has an impact. Some states, like South Dakota, have greater voting power than others. South Dakota has a small population of less than one million people and that may seem...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Rounds accepting Spring 2023 internship applications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring 2023 semester. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. Spring internships...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Governor Noem speaks to Rapid City residents before Election Day

RAPID CITY, S.D.– During a recent campaign stop in Rapid City at the Hotel Alex Johnson, Governor Kristi Noem spoke to residents about topics that were of the most important to them in the final 12 days before the election. COVID Vaccines and Mandates. “It’s up to every individual...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

SD Tourism Dept awards $50,000 grant to SDSU marching band

PIERRE, S.D. – The Department of Tourism is providing a $50,000 marketing grant to the South Dakota State University Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band to assist with costs as the band makes their upcoming appearance in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The parade will air live from New York City on NBC on Thursday, November 24, 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shoppers react to idea of grocery tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season. While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it. Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed. “Food tax is something that affects...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Record fish caught in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
OHIO STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

USD granted $1 Million to grow South Dakota nursing workforce

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two leaders of the University of South Dakota’s Department of Nursing have garnered a substantial grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to increase the number of nurses in rural and underserved areas in South Dakota, according to a press release from the university.
VERMILLION, SD

