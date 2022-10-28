Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Review: Cary Grant takes acid. Fiction ensues
Edward J. Delaney's "The Acrobat," the latest novel to fictionalize a celebrity identity crisis, is built around a (real) LSD trip taken by Cary Grant.
'Barbarian' director: 'original horror is working’
With the box office success of “Smile,” “The Black Phone" and his “Barbarian" this year, writer-director Zach Cregger says it's clear that “original horror is working right now.”Though the genre has long relied on franchises like “Halloween,” “Saw” and “The Conjuring," Cregger says younger filmmakers are finding scary features “creatively fertile territory” for exploring unexpectedly complex themes.Cregger's solo directorial debut was lauded as a late-summer sleeper hit, making more than $42 million worldwide on a modest production budget of $4.5 million.Now available on streaming, it tells the story of a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who finds her Airbnb-rented house...
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Is the Year’s Grossest Movie by Far
“Eat the rich” has become a rallying cry over the last decade, as income inequality continues to rise. The pandemic has made the divide larger than ever, strengthening the sentiment. And while those at the bottom continue to struggle to make ends meet, those at the highest echelon of society are enjoying more wealth than imaginable.
Collider
'Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb' Trailer Explores Iconic Literary Partnership
Sony Pictures Classics has released the trailer for Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, an upcoming documentary set to arrive in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 30. The trailer for the film, directed by Gottlieb's daughter Lizzie Gottlieb, showcased the professional...
Cormac Roth, musician and son of actor Tim Roth, dies at 25
LOS ANGELES — Cormac Roth, a musician and the youngest son of British actor Tim Roth, died Oct. 16 after a yearlong bout with cancer, his family confirmed Monday. He was 25. “He was a wild and electric ball of energy, and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” his family said in a statement, obtained by Variety.
NOLA.com
Bring on the screams, shudders with these 5 Louisiana-shot thriller movies
What's Halloween without a good ole scary movie? Or how about a prolonged adrenaline rush with a spooky TV series?. Networks have been showing frightful films most of the month, fueling the buzz surrounding the theatrical release of the final installment of the Jamie Lee Curtis-starring "Halloween" series. "Halloween Ends" wasn't shot in Louisiana, but several familiar horror flicks and television shows have been, thanks to the lure of state's creaky plantations, foggy swamps and dense woodlands.
The 35 most mind-blowing film twists of all time, explained
Being caught off guard by a well-deployed twist is an unrivalled cinematic joy.Over the years, writers and directors have imagined up fresh ways of keeping film audiences on their toes. Some remain astonishingly bold by today’s standards, while others have had the gleam worn off by the film’s they’ve gone onto inspire.There are those filmmakers who have attempted to make the twist their trademark (M Night Shyamalan), then there are others who have impressively shaped a film around its rug-pulling denouement (Christopher Nolan’s magician drama The Prestige was essentially one giant magic trick). Either way, they make for memorable...
Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy
Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
Cristin Milioti to Star in HBO Max’s Penguin Series
Cristin Milioti is heading to Gotham City. The “How I Met Your Mother” and “Palm Springs” star has joined the cast of HBO Max’s “The Penguin” series. Milioti is the first new cast member to join Colin Farrell, who plays the DC Comics villain, in the upcoming series, which is currently under a working title. Farrell first appeared as the character in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” film, which saw the star don heavy prosthetics to portray the right-hand man of mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Milioti will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine, who was first created by Jeph...
'Wait Wait' for Oct. 29, 2022: With Not My Job guest Hasan Minhaj
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Hasan Minhaj and panelists Helen Hong, Shane O'Neill and Mo Rocca. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time.
My mom passed down her love of horror to me — and a big lesson about courage
I can't go one week without watching a horror film. I'm really into horror, whether it's books or films. At age 12 my girlfriends were living by Judy Blume, but I was reading Stephen King thrillers for the second time. The first time I got detention in high school was...
Triangle of Sadness review: There are rivers of vomit in this class satire, but it’s all a bit pointless
Dir: Ruben Östlund. Starring: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko BuriÄ, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, Woody Harrelson. 15, 147 minutes.This year’s Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness, is a class satire atop a river of vomit and faeces. A handful of the ultra-rich – among them a tech bro, a grenade manufacturer, and a (literal) manure peddler – have sailed off on a luxury cruise aboard a $250m yacht. They expect a captain’s dinner, but the captain himself (Woody Harrelson’s Thomas Smith, effortlessly chaotic) has remained too drunk to make an appearance until the one day choppy...
‘Wendell & Wild’ Is Henry Selick’s Inventive And Dizzying Triumph – Review
In 2009, it was considered almost shocking when Pixar’s Up addressed the subject of death in its now-classic opening sequence, a bittersweet mini-movie of love and loss. Nowadays, after 2017’s Coco and 2020’s Soul, and with Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio on the horizon, it’s hard to believe it was ever thought that a commercial animated movie couldn’t — or, more pertinently, shouldn’t — tackle such dark themes. But while that door is now open, Henry Selick’s Wendell & Wild finds inventive ways to blow the hinges off, going even further into cult territory than he has ever been before.
Collider
'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
Cette Maison review – fragile murder tale weaves a dreamscape around grief
Miryam Charles’s beautiful and unsettling experimental film explores the unsolved killing of her cousin
