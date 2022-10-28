Read full article on original website
AP_000186.81411fdb69d445a3b2e21d157a004d2f.1445
2d ago
Please give all 3 life without parole! Please let the prisoners that are already in jail know what these thugs have done so they can receive what they did to this child!
Reply
5
ericj225
2d ago
If there ever was an instance where prison “justice” was warranted, it is this one. These beings have completely lost their humanity.
Reply
4
Related
Louisiana man arrested, accused of first-degree rape
An Alexandria man faces several sex crime charges, including first-degree rape, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
kalb.com
RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla. They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile
A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
kjas.com
Newton County store robbed at gunpoint, clerk assaulted
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier. Burby said the suspect demanded money from the...
Lake Charles American Press
Starks man killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
A Starks man was killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Sam Houston Jones Parkway just west of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff. State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert. Senegal said the driver...
kalb.com
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
kalb.com
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot. According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.
KPLC TV
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
KPLC TV
One dead from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A motorcycle rider is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on LA Hwy 378 in Moss Bluff. Caleb Jase Hebert, 30, of Starks was travelling west on LA 378 when he struck the back of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police Spokesman Derek Senegal.
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Assistance in October Vehicle Burglary Case in Moss Bluff
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Assistance in October Vehicle Burglary Case in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 3200 block of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana that occurred between October 22 at 1 PM and October 25 at 8 AM.
kalb.com
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO: Witness who claims he saw man and vehicle leave abandoned building testifies
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Day two of the trial of David Burns, 46, of Boyce began Friday, Oct. 28. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco of Alexandria. Part I - 12:30 p.m. It’s day two of testimony in the Courtney Coco...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Physician and LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally. Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
kalb.com
Pinecrest audit: Discrepancy in former PSSC police captain’s COVID-19 overtime
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A recent audit from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office found that between July 2020 and December 2021, a former Pinecrest Supports and Services Center police captain was paid $15,099 for 391 hours of COVID-19 overtime that he either did not work or was not properly screened for.
cenlanow.com
APD investigating Friday morning armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred this morning at a business on Lee Street. At approximately 4 a.m., APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 3500 block of...
beauregardnews.com
DeRidder man’s life sentence affirmed
A DeRidder man convicted on battery and kidnapping charges in 2019 had his life sentence affirmed this month by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, but an amendment was ordered regarding his lesser charges. The appellate court’s ruling found Jeffrey Lynn Cooley’s sentence of life in prison appropriate, but the...
theleesvilleleader.com
Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound
Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
kalb.com
Cenla veterans given a chance to relive days of service
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Central Management Company and Dream Flights partnered up to give World War II veterans one more flight. In a restored, open-cockpit, Stearman biplane, retired military veterans from several nursing homes in our area were given the chance to take flight, for what could be their last time.
Monroe, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pineville High School football team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 9