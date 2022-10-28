ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star

Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
SB Nation

Liverpool 1, Leeds United 2- Recap: More Lost Points For Liverpool

Jordan Henderson starts this one on the bench in favor of a midfield trio of Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara. It’s also good to see Darwin Núñez back in Premier League action starting up front with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. First Half. Salah nearly starts...
lastwordonsports.com

How Chelsea Recruitment Strategy Favours Maturity Over Youth

Analysis by the CIES Football Observatory over the last ten seasons shows that the London club selected players with an average age of 26.71 with 20 per cent of their transfer choices being over the age of 30. Chelsea Prefer Maturity Rather Than Youth When Recruiting Top Players. That is...
lastwordonsports.com

Chelsea Lineup Prediction vs Brighton: Who Will Fill in at Wing-Back?

The Graham Potter derby takes centre stage for the blues after they secured a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League in midweek. The Stamford Bridge side remains undefeated since appointing the Englishman. What will the Chelsea lineup look like as Potter returns to his old stomping ground?
lastwordonsports.com

Liverpool Lineup Prediction vs Leeds United as Reds Turn Around Form

Liverpool welcome Leeds United to Anfield this weekend, with Thiago’s return from injury providing a lift to the Reds’ hopes of improving their form. Find out Last Word on Football’s Liverpool lineup prediction for this weekend’s clash with the Whites. Liverpool Lineup Prediction vs Leeds United.
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Spurs to beat Juventus to creative Serie A midfield starlet

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. The Lilywhites have shifted focus to signing Serie A stars since Fabio Paratici joined as a director alongside Antonio Conte. The pair worked together at Juventus and have expertise in Italian football, with the Athletic (opens in new tab) labelling Spurs, 'Juventus on Thames' in response to this transfer strategy.
The Independent

Leicester vs Man City Premier League result and final score after De Bruyne goal with Haaland out - live

A stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, a win that moved the champions back to the top of the Premier League.With top goalscorer Erling Haaland missing a Premier League game for the first time since arriving at City through injury, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the first half, with Leicester containing them with ease.It was clear it would take something special to unlock the determined hosts, with Belgian midfielder De Bruyne stepping up, firing an unstoppable free kick into the net four minutes after the...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham

West Ham's inconsistency outside European competition leaves them 13th, just three points above the relegation zone. Here, Manchester United were helped to their clean sheet by Hammers manager David Moyes' decision to replace one main striker in Gianluca Scamacca for another in Michail Antonio, rather than use both of them in attack as the travelling fans made it clear they wanted when the second-half substitution was completed.
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
lastwordonsports.com

Last Word SC Radio: MLS Cup Conference Finals Preview

PODCAST – What’s up Internet? This week on Last Word Soccer Club Radio, Matt and Harvey get together to talk playoffs. We preview the MLS Cup Conference Finals and review the Conference Semifinals. In the round table we do playoff predictions, talk the reported new playoff format, season awards so far, Ben Olsen, and Josef Martinez.
Yardbarker

Jamie Carragher provides worrying comment about Liverpool during commentary

Liverpool’s season went from bad to worst yesterday as Leeds United beat the Reds 2-1 at Anfield ending a long period of dominance at the famous stadium. The statistics will tell you that Liverpool’s 29-game unbeaten home run, dating back to March 2021, is over, but it was in all actuality their first Premier League defeat in front of their own fans since April 23, 2017.
theScore

Watch: De Bruyne's superb free-kick lifts Manchester City to win over Foxes

No Erling Haaland, no problem. With the high-scoring Norwegian missing Saturday's contest due to an ankle issue, Kevin De Bruyne stepped up in the star striker's absence to lift Manchester City to a 1-0 victory over Leicester City. After struggling to break down the relegation-threatened Foxes, the Belgian star opened...

