Yardbarker
‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star
Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
Potter has losing return to Brighton; City tops EPL with win
Brighton has beaten Chelsea 4-1 in the English Premier League to hand Graham Potter his first loss since leaving the south-coast club to take over the Blues in September
SB Nation
Liverpool 1, Leeds United 2- Recap: More Lost Points For Liverpool
Jordan Henderson starts this one on the bench in favor of a midfield trio of Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara. It’s also good to see Darwin Núñez back in Premier League action starting up front with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. First Half. Salah nearly starts...
Hope Powell steps down as Brighton manager after 8-0 defeat by Spurs
Hope Powell has stepped down as manager of Brighton Women after Sunday’s 8-0 home defeat by Tottenham. The former England Women manager joined the club in July 2017 and led them to their best Women’s Super League finish of sixth in 2021. The hammering by Spurs left Brighton...
Manchester United Predicted XI v West Ham: Cristiano Ronaldo Benched
This is the lineup we could see in Manchester United's Premier League Match against West Ham at Old Trafford.
lastwordonsports.com
How Chelsea Recruitment Strategy Favours Maturity Over Youth
Analysis by the CIES Football Observatory over the last ten seasons shows that the London club selected players with an average age of 26.71 with 20 per cent of their transfer choices being over the age of 30. Chelsea Prefer Maturity Rather Than Youth When Recruiting Top Players. That is...
lastwordonsports.com
Chelsea Lineup Prediction vs Brighton: Who Will Fill in at Wing-Back?
The Graham Potter derby takes centre stage for the blues after they secured a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League in midweek. The Stamford Bridge side remains undefeated since appointing the Englishman. What will the Chelsea lineup look like as Potter returns to his old stomping ground?
lastwordonsports.com
Liverpool Lineup Prediction vs Leeds United as Reds Turn Around Form
Liverpool welcome Leeds United to Anfield this weekend, with Thiago’s return from injury providing a lift to the Reds’ hopes of improving their form. Find out Last Word on Football’s Liverpool lineup prediction for this weekend’s clash with the Whites. Liverpool Lineup Prediction vs Leeds United.
Liverpool's Lack Of Spending On Midfielders Is Killing Their Champions League Hopes
You cannot overstate the importance of Champion League football for any club looking to compete at the top level. The income alone enables higher-profile signings, not to mention, many players will not play for clubs that can not offer this high-profile football..
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Spurs to beat Juventus to creative Serie A midfield starlet
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. The Lilywhites have shifted focus to signing Serie A stars since Fabio Paratici joined as a director alongside Antonio Conte. The pair worked together at Juventus and have expertise in Italian football, with the Athletic (opens in new tab) labelling Spurs, 'Juventus on Thames' in response to this transfer strategy.
Leicester vs Man City Premier League result and final score after De Bruyne goal with Haaland out - live
A stunning free kick from Kevin De Bruyne earned Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Saturday, a win that moved the champions back to the top of the Premier League.With top goalscorer Erling Haaland missing a Premier League game for the first time since arriving at City through injury, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the first half, with Leicester containing them with ease.It was clear it would take something special to unlock the determined hosts, with Belgian midfielder De Bruyne stepping up, firing an unstoppable free kick into the net four minutes after the...
BBC
Analysis: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham
West Ham's inconsistency outside European competition leaves them 13th, just three points above the relegation zone. Here, Manchester United were helped to their clean sheet by Hammers manager David Moyes' decision to replace one main striker in Gianluca Scamacca for another in Michail Antonio, rather than use both of them in attack as the travelling fans made it clear they wanted when the second-half substitution was completed.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
lastwordonsports.com
Last Word SC Radio: MLS Cup Conference Finals Preview
PODCAST – What’s up Internet? This week on Last Word Soccer Club Radio, Matt and Harvey get together to talk playoffs. We preview the MLS Cup Conference Finals and review the Conference Semifinals. In the round table we do playoff predictions, talk the reported new playoff format, season awards so far, Ben Olsen, and Josef Martinez.
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher provides worrying comment about Liverpool during commentary
Liverpool’s season went from bad to worst yesterday as Leeds United beat the Reds 2-1 at Anfield ending a long period of dominance at the famous stadium. The statistics will tell you that Liverpool’s 29-game unbeaten home run, dating back to March 2021, is over, but it was in all actuality their first Premier League defeat in front of their own fans since April 23, 2017.
theScore
Watch: De Bruyne's superb free-kick lifts Manchester City to win over Foxes
No Erling Haaland, no problem. With the high-scoring Norwegian missing Saturday's contest due to an ankle issue, Kevin De Bruyne stepped up in the star striker's absence to lift Manchester City to a 1-0 victory over Leicester City. After struggling to break down the relegation-threatened Foxes, the Belgian star opened...
