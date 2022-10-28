Read full article on original website
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Newmark Group
Within the last quarter, Newmark Group NMRK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Newmark Group has an average price target of $12.06 with a high of $15.00 and a low of $10.00.
3 Analysts Have This to Say About Sonic Automotive
Over the past 3 months, 3 analysts have published their opinion on Sonic Automotive SAH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five Below
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Five Below FIVE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Greif
Within the last quarter, Greif GEF has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $70.5 versus the current price of Greif at $67.4952, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Greif...
US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Reports; Apple Tops Q4 Estimates
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing mixed in the previous session. The Nasdaq index dropped around 1.6%, while the Dow Jones gained close to 200 points on Thursday. Data on personal income and outlays for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET....
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Analyst Ratings for Teck Resources
Teck Resources TECK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Teck Resources has an average price target of $45.8 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $42.00.
Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Chart Industries: Here's What You Need To Know
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Chart Industries GTLS and lower its price target from $229.00 to $228.00. Shares of Chart Industries are trading up 4.75% over the last 24 hours, at $222.75 per share. A move to $228.00 would account for a 2.35% increase from...
Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Terex: Here's What You Need To Know
Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Terex TEX and raise its price target from $33.00 to $35.00. Shares of Terex are trading up 3.05% over the last 24 hours, at $39.54 per share. A move to $35.00 would account for a 11.48% decrease from the current...
A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings
Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Foreign Trade Bank's Earnings
Foreign Trade Bank BLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Foreign Trade Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Foreign Trade Bank bulls will hope to hear the company...
Horizon Tech Finance Earnings Preview
Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Horizon Tech Finance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Horizon Tech Finance bulls will hope to hear the company...
GameStop Explodes Higher, May Regain Key Sentiment Indicator: Here's What To Watch
GameStop Corporation GME surged over 24% above Friday’s closing price when the markets opened Monday before running into a group of sellers, who knocked the stock down about 15% off the daily high. On Oct. 21, Benzinga pointed out that exaggerated bullish divergence had occurred on Gamestop’s chart, making...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle on Hopes for a More Dovish Fed
The major indexes ended a tumultuous week with a bang thanks to easing inflation data.
Earnings Preview: DASAN Zhone Solutions
DASAN Zhone Solutions DZSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
Expert Ratings for CS Disco
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on CS Disco LAW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
These 13 sell-rated global stocks have serious downside risk, Wall Street analysts say
Equity analysts have slashed estimates and price targets over recent days as companies continue to report disappointing third-quarter results. CNBC Pro screened almost 1,500 large and mid-cap global stocks and found a number of major companies with sell or underweight ratings from investment banks. Sell-rated stocks with targets below their...
Credit Acceptance Earnings Preview
Credit Acceptance CACC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Credit Acceptance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.32. Credit Acceptance bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
