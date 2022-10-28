ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Newmark Group

Within the last quarter, Newmark Group NMRK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Newmark Group has an average price target of $12.06 with a high of $15.00 and a low of $10.00.
3 Analysts Have This to Say About Sonic Automotive

Over the past 3 months, 3 analysts have published their opinion on Sonic Automotive SAH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five Below

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Five Below FIVE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Greif

Within the last quarter, Greif GEF has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $70.5 versus the current price of Greif at $67.4952, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Greif...
US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Reports; Apple Tops Q4 Estimates

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing mixed in the previous session. The Nasdaq index dropped around 1.6%, while the Dow Jones gained close to 200 points on Thursday. Data on personal income and outlays for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET....
NASDAQ

Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Analyst Ratings for Teck Resources

Teck Resources TECK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Teck Resources has an average price target of $45.8 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $42.00.
A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings

Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Foreign Trade Bank's Earnings

Foreign Trade Bank BLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Foreign Trade Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Foreign Trade Bank bulls will hope to hear the company...
Horizon Tech Finance Earnings Preview

Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Horizon Tech Finance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Horizon Tech Finance bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Preview: DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions DZSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
Expert Ratings for CS Disco

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on CS Disco LAW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Credit Acceptance Earnings Preview

Credit Acceptance CACC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Credit Acceptance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.32. Credit Acceptance bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
