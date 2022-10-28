DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a drugstore worker in the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls in the woods near their northern Indiana hometown nearly six years ago, and said Monday it’s concerning that the suspect has been living in their same small community. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. The investigation is “far from complete,” State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said at a news conference on Monday. He encouraged the community to come forward with more information, and said if any other people “had any involvement in these murders in any way, that person or persons will be held accountable.” Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland described Allen’s arrest as “a step in the right direction.”

DELPHI, IN ・ 34 MINUTES AGO