Ludlow, MA

WWLP 22News

Annual LEEF gala to benefit Longmeadow educators

(Mass Appeal) – The Longmeadow Educational Excellence Foundation is hosting their annual gala Saturday, Nov. 5. Seth Stutman, Vice President of LEEF, shares more about this organization and how the gala benefits teachers.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian, so Western Mass News decided to check back in with the veterinary emergency and specialty hospital for updates on their plans to add a location in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Amelia Park Children’s Museum celebrates 25 years

(MASS APPEAL) – The Amelia Park Children’s Museum began 25 years ago in a humble space on Elm Street in Westfield. Today, they are in a modern, state of the art facility with tools and exhibits to educate and entertain. Their 25th anniversary celebration is coming up soon and you are invited! Mary Jane McMahon and Gina Broderick, Board members of the museum, are here with more.
WESTFIELD, MA
KTTS

Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield

(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officers, troopers, presented George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery

WORCESTER – Today, in a ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.
WORCESTER, MA
wamc.org

A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood

Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash

Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

