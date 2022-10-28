Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Find Your Community at This New Climate Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
AmeriCorps CEO speaks at Springfield Boys & Girls Club to highlight community engagement
AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith will be having a Community Conversation at the Boys & Girls Club Family Center on Wednesday.
Chicopee Peace Officer training program to start
Hampden County Deputy Sheriffs will be participating in a 14-week Peace Officer Standard Training program with the Chicopee Police Department.
Homeless shelter in Amherst partners with Easthampton
The City of Easthampton has partnered with an organization in Amherst to offer emergency shelter and support to residents in need.
WWLP 22News
Annual LEEF gala to benefit Longmeadow educators
(Mass Appeal) – The Longmeadow Educational Excellence Foundation is hosting their annual gala Saturday, Nov. 5. Seth Stutman, Vice President of LEEF, shares more about this organization and how the gala benefits teachers.
westernmassnews.com
Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian, so Western Mass News decided to check back in with the veterinary emergency and specialty hospital for updates on their plans to add a location in West Springfield.
Springfield City Councilor questioning fire department’s hiring of former officer
A Springfield City Councilor is raising concerns after a former Springfield Police Officer was hired by the city's fire department.
WWLP 22News
Amelia Park Children’s Museum celebrates 25 years
(MASS APPEAL) – The Amelia Park Children’s Museum began 25 years ago in a humble space on Elm Street in Westfield. Today, they are in a modern, state of the art facility with tools and exhibits to educate and entertain. Their 25th anniversary celebration is coming up soon and you are invited! Mary Jane McMahon and Gina Broderick, Board members of the museum, are here with more.
KTTS
Mercy Breaks Ground On Building In West Springfield
(KTTS News) — Mercy held a groundbreaking this morning for a new $6 million dollar multispecialty building going up near Mt. Vernon and West Bypass in Springfield. The 11,000 square foot building will house primary care, outpatient therapy, and occupational medicine. It should be finished by next fall. Press...
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
Family gathering for ‘grand closing’ in final days at Westfield’s Mama Cakes
WESTFIELD — One of the most popular bakeries in Greater Westfield announced over the weekend on social media that it will shut its doors for good after more than 11 years in business. Mama Cakes, best known for their specialty cupcakes, will close up shop on Elm Street on...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officers, troopers, presented George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery
WORCESTER – Today, in a ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash
Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
WWLP
Three Springfield residents charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine on Commonwealth Ave
More than 25,000 bags of heroin was seized after the Springfield Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment in Springfield on Thursday.
Council considers law to allow protruding signs in downtown Westfield
WESTFIELD — Allowing business signs that stick out from their buildings could bring back some of the classic feel to Westfield’s downtown, City Councilor Bridget Matthews-Kane said in proposing a zoning amendment this month. “You see them in other downtowns that are real destination downtowns,” Matthews-Kane said at...
No. 1 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 2 Longmeadow, claims Western Mass. Class A championship (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- No. 1 Ludlow defeated No. 2 Longmeadow in the Western Massachusetts boys soccer Class A final on Tuesday, 2-1, completing their title defense as the regional champions.
Springfield Police Department remembers Paul Mawaka
On Sunday, the city of Springfield remembers Springfield Officer Paul Mawaka.
Car fire causes traffic on I-91N in Springfield
A car fire caused traffic to be backed up on I-91 northbound Tuesday afternoon.
Springfield Police Officer Leo Hamel remembered for heroic act
Springfield Police Department remembers Police Officer Leo Hamel.
