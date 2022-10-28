Read full article on original website
England 94-4 Greece: Rugby League World Cup – as it happened
As it happened: Dom Young scored four tries as Shaun Wane’s side put 17 past Greece in a 94-4 thrashing at Bramall Lane
BBC
Coventry City: Home game against Blackburn Rovers to go ahead despite threat of administration
Coventry City will play Tuesday's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers at the CBS Arena as scheduled. Coventry's future at the stadium is in doubt with Arena Coventry Limited (ACL) under threat of administration. An offer to buy Wasps rugby union club has been accepted, but the prospective deal does not...
BBC
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic and Scotland striker opens up on fall from grace
Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths admits his career as a professional footballer could be over, although he retains hope a manager will "pick up the phone". The 32-year-old has been without a club for five months and is currently training with Livingston. Griffiths has also opened up to...
SkySports
Worcester Warriors enter into preferred bidder agreement | Wasps Legends takeover bid accepted by administrators
Worcester Warriors have entered into a preferred bidder agreement, while Wasps have been given a possible lifeline with an offer accepted from a group of Wasps Legends. Wasps entered administration earlier this month and were subsequently suspended from the Premiership and relegated to the Championship, along with fellow cash-strapped club Worcester Warriors.
lastwordonsports.com
Suspended Wasps Rugby, Worcester and the ‘state of the Premiership’
167 players and staff from the suspended Wasps Rugby club follow Worcester Warriors employees who sadly lost their livelihoods when the two organizations went into Administration. Each act causing massive disruption within English Premiership rugby and….. we are not even halfway through the 2022/23 season. Worcester Warriors and Wasps...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Samoa 62-4 France - Taylan May scores four tries as Samoa reach quarter-finals
Tries: Lafai 2, To'o 2, May 4, Milford 2, Harris-Tavita Goals: Crichton 9. Winger Taylan May scored four tries on his World Cup debut as Samoa cruised past France to reach the last eight in the men's competition. The Penrith Panthers player, known as Tiny, tormented the French defence with...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: 'We're doing part-time security work' - Michael Cheika reveals Lebanon hotel break-ins
Michael Cheika is hoping to focus his attention on the quarter-final clash with Australia after a "crazy week" in which his Lebanon players chased and detained an intruder in their team hotel. In the wake of Lebanon booking their place in the knock-out stages of the Rugby League World Cup...
BBC
Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers boss thanks players for winning title for ill son
When Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley's young son Josh was diagnosed with leukemia in June, he asked his players to go and win the Premier Division for him. The Dublin club already had plenty of motivation as they aimed to become League of Ireland champions for a third consecutive year, but the manager's call meant much more than that to the players.
BBC
Leeds Rhinos to become first British side to make matchday payments to women's team
Leeds are to become the first British rugby league club to make matchday payments to their women's team. The reigning Super League champions are to offer win bonuses and other "meritocratic" payments from 2023. The new scheme is the latest phase of the Rhinos' long-term goal to develop a fully...
SB Nation
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table
Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
On this day in 2015: New Zealand retain World Cup as Carter and McCaw bow out
Dan Carter admitted he could hardly have had a better ending to his glittering international career after his man-of-the-match performance helped New Zealand to a third World Cup triumph on this day in 2015.The fly-half’s flawless kicking put New Zealand in control and then ended Australia’s hopes after the Wallabies threatened a comeback, as he finished with 19 points in a 34-17 victory at Twickenham.New Zealand’s win meant they became the first team in history to retain the World Cup after their success on home soil four years earlier.#OTD in 2015, the @AllBlacks held off an Australian comeback in a...
England beating Australia makes record 138 caps ‘even sweeter’ – Sarah Hunter
Captain Sarah Hunter has said defeating Australia in their World Cup quarter-final made becoming England’s most capped player “even sweeter”.The Red Roses were 41-5 victors in Auckland on a day the veteran number eight achieved her 138th cap.The 37-year-old told ITV after the match: “I think the thing that tops it all off has been the win. That is the focus, we are in knock-out rugby. Winning in this means the record-cap number is even sweeter. It has been so surreal, I have had the most amazing support.”𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮! 🌹#ENGvAUS | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/FExq4svgnG— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 30, 2022The...
Alex Goode sets record as Saracens defeat Sale in top of the table clash
Alex Goode’s enduring brilliance was acclaimed by his director of rugby, Mark McCall, as he celebrated making a record 339th appearance for the unbeaten leaders Saracens by inspiring them to victory over Sale. Goode ran in a devastating solo try to help break Sale’s early control and produced an...
England keep firepower under wraps for World Cup clash with Black Caps | Simon Burnton
Before Tuesday’s crunch match with New Zealand, a calm air surrounds England, with Ben Stokes taking it slow and steady
BBC
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Gauld, Souness
Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness has a novel idea for his old club and Celtic to become big-hitters in England, saying: "If they agreed to build a 100,000-capacity stadium to share and joined the Premier League they would soon be top-half clubs." (Daily Mail) Rangers' Ben Davies says he's not...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika vows to 'do justice' to Lebanon & Argentina
Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Australia v Lebanon. Date: Friday, 4 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Venue: John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Michael...
BBC
Wasps: Offer to buy Premiership club accepted by administrators
Wasps' administrators say they have accepted an offer to buy the financially stricken Premiership club. The offer, from a consortium including members of Wasps Legends, is for only the men's rugby team and youth academy. The six-time English champions were suspended and relegated after entering administration on 17 October. Joint...
SB Nation
Gallagher: ‘We were not good enough individually or as a team’
Not sure why it’s young Conor Gallagher who got trotted out for some quotes after the embarrassment of a 4-1 defeat against Brighton, but I suppose it shows good maturity and leadership from the 22-year-old. And it’s not like we would ever expect anything more than the usual perfunctory words anyway, and Gallagher certainly delivered in that regard.
SB Nation
On This Day (29 October 1932): Sunderland beat the weather to run riot
Much has been made of Sunderland’s lack of strikers recently, although the goals have kept coming without the presence of the preferred centre forwards. It was the same story 90 years ago, when even without first choice number 9 Benny Yorston in the side the Lads put seven past Bolton Wanderers.
