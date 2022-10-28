ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers make big Russell Westbrook decision

Russell Westbrook is expected to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night after he sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He will not, however, be starting. The Lakers are planning to bring Westbrook off the bench, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. They...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBC Sports

Celtics in-season trade primer: Keep an eye on these five players

If the Boston Celtics are serious about going all-in for a championship in 2022-23, there might be one more move left to make. The Celtics appeared fully loaded back in July after adding Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon to a core that reached Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. But injuries to Gallinari (torn ACL; out for the season) and Robert Williams (knee surgery; potential return in December or January) have highlighted a need for frontcourt depth that was reinforced Monday night, when Nikola Vucevic snatched 23 rebounds over Boston's undersized big men.
NBC Sports

Lowe defends Klay with epic rant, baffled by Barkley's remarks

After answering questions from reporters for nearly six minutes following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night at Chase Center, Klay Thompson used the last 90 seconds of his availability to fire back at Charles Barkley for recent comments the Hall of Famer made. Thompson concluded...

