FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after an incident with a firearm. Just after 1a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to Pops Sports Bar, 212 W. Fulton Street Suite B in Garden City for a report of a man with a firearm, according to a media release.
Garden City police officers say a man pulled a gun, loaded it, and started waving it around after getting kicked out of a bar early Friday morning.
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Garden City Police Department said a suspect is in custody following an incident that forced two local schools into lockdown. District officials locked down Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center and Victor Ornelas Elementary School due to a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village, a local mobile home park.
Some parents in Ashland in southwest Kansas contacted KSN News on Tuesday about what they claimed was a threat against students.
FINNEY COUNTY—Investigators are working to determine the cause of a grass fire in southwest Kansas. At approximately 2p.m. Sunday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50. Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed there was a...
Have you ever heard of the Oklahoma Bermuda Triangle or how about 'Shaman's Portal' located at Beaver Dunes State Park in Beaver, OK? Well, if you're into the paranormal, supernatural, and alien encounters this is definitely the place you want to go! While there are plenty of haunted places in the Sooner State only one place can boast of having not only ghosts but UFOs and aliens too. It's a really strange and scary place!
A new TikTok challenge is suspected to be linked to the deaths of four teenagers killed in a recent car crash.
The newest Hairball presale password is now open to members: For the duration of the exclusive pre-sale Total-Access members have got a great chance to buy show tickets before their public sale to the public 🙂. Don’t you dare miss this terrific chance to see Hairball’s show in Dodge City....
The 7th Grade Lady Apaches travelled to Dodge City to play. the Cardinals. In the A game the Apaches playing in their. first game of the season won 26 to 1. They played very tough. defense but showed balance in their scoring. Ana Vela. Armendariz was the high scorer with...
