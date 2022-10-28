ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Suspect arrested, lockdown lifted at 2 Garden City schools

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Garden City Police Department said a suspect is in custody following an incident that forced two local schools into lockdown. District officials locked down Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center and Victor Ornelas Elementary School due to a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village, a local mobile home park.
