KTAR.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
KTAR.com
Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise
PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
AZFamily
Chandler police issue warning following recent car burglaries where weapons were stolen
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are reminding people to remove valuables, including firearms, from vehicles after a number of car burglaries in which the suspects stole guns from the vehicles. Police say three recent car burglaries occurred in Chandler at Arizona Avenue and Frye Road, Arizona Avenue and...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms
MESA, Ariz. - A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.
Mother, son were suspected of stealing power from APS. Then MCSO allegedly found a bunker full of guns, drugs
WADDELL, Ariz. — A 61-year-old woman and her son are behind bars after Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives found an arsenal of weapons and drugs in an underground bunker at their business. Detectives say on Tuesday, MCSO served a search warrant this week on the Hole in One RV,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Suspect Arrested in Katie Hobbs Burglary Scandal is a Repeat Offender from Angola
Phoenix Police announced on Friday that Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the burglary of Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs’s campaign headquarters. “On October 25, 2022, Phoenix Police officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary call in the area of Central Avenue and Virginia...
AZFamily
Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman. Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.
KTAR.com
Guns and drugs uncovered amid fraudulent power investigation in Waddell
PHOENIX — Police arrested two suspects and seized dozens of guns while serving a search warrant at the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage facility in Waddell on Tuesday. The warrant was originally issued to investigate an APS inquiry into stolen power from a nearby power box.
AZFamily
Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash
Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash
AZFamily
Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets. When officers arrived, they saw people running from the area but said no one was...
Phoenix police investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been hit by the light rail
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by the city's light rail, authorities said. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 34th Street and East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a person injured near the light rail tracks.
AZFamily
Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility
WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their Waddell RV storage facility on Tuesday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies searched the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage near 143rd Avenue and Litchfield Road, right off Northern Parkway. Deputies had been investigating the business for over a year because the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
AZFamily
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Complex
Arizona Woman Sues City After Being Arrested for Feeding Homeless People
An Arizona woman is taking legal action after her philanthropic efforts led to a criminal charge. According to the New York Post, 78-year-old grandmother Norma Thornton was arrested this year for feeding homeless people in public. The incident took place back over the winter at the Bullhead City Community Park, after Thornton—a retired restaurant owner—had provided food to nearly 30 individuals.
AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of shooting Circle K employee after shoplifting from store
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after El Mirage police say she shot a Circle K employee for catching her shoplifting early Friday morning. Officers say they arrested 23-year-old Kiana Viola after an officer recognized her. Just before 5:30 a.m., El Mirage and Surprise police...
KTAR.com
Light rail shooting suspect linked to bus stop murder in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The suspect in a shooting on the light rail in downtown Phoenix last weekend has also been accused of a murder that occurred the previous day, authorities said Thursday. Fahim Matar, 25, was booked Wednesday on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, for an Oct. 21 homicide near...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body-cam, drone footage show shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body-cam, drone footage show shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team
KTAR.com
Scottsdale man gets 2 life sentences for killing cab driver at casino
PHOENIX – A Scottsdale man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for killing a cab driver during a carjacking outside a local casino, authorities said. Gabriel Milford Kavoka, 39, previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and carjacking resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
Video shows shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team after father murdered
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam and drone footage released on Friday shows an August shootout between a man and Glendale officers after police say he shot and killed his father. On Aug. 25, officers received a call around 8:30 p.m. from 26-year-old Rafael Vargas-Olvera inside a home near...
