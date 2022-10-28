ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise

PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms

MESA, Ariz. - A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.
MESA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Suspect Arrested in Katie Hobbs Burglary Scandal is a Repeat Offender from Angola

Phoenix Police announced on Friday that Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the burglary of Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs’s campaign headquarters. “On October 25, 2022, Phoenix Police officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary call in the area of Central Avenue and Virginia...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman. Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash

Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets. When officers arrived, they saw people running from the area but said no one was...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Phoenix police investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been hit by the light rail

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by the city's light rail, authorities said. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 34th Street and East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a person injured near the light rail tracks.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility

WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their Waddell RV storage facility on Tuesday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies searched the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage near 143rd Avenue and Litchfield Road, right off Northern Parkway. Deputies had been investigating the business for over a year because the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.
WADDELL, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified

Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
MESA, AZ
Complex

Arizona Woman Sues City After Being Arrested for Feeding Homeless People

An Arizona woman is taking legal action after her philanthropic efforts led to a criminal charge. According to the New York Post, 78-year-old grandmother Norma Thornton was arrested this year for feeding homeless people in public. The incident took place back over the winter at the Bullhead City Community Park, after Thornton—a retired restaurant owner—had provided food to nearly 30 individuals.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
KTAR.com

Light rail shooting suspect linked to bus stop murder in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The suspect in a shooting on the light rail in downtown Phoenix last weekend has also been accused of a murder that occurred the previous day, authorities said Thursday. Fahim Matar, 25, was booked Wednesday on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, for an Oct. 21 homicide near...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Scottsdale man gets 2 life sentences for killing cab driver at casino

PHOENIX – A Scottsdale man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for killing a cab driver during a carjacking outside a local casino, authorities said. Gabriel Milford Kavoka, 39, previously pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and carjacking resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

