3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
Anticipation grows ahead of Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Excitement brewed as crews decorated and constructed stages and venues ahead of the Mighty Dream Forum Monday. Moe Stevenson, the owner of My Mama’s Kitchen in Norfolk, says he knew he wanted to be a part of the forum as soon as he learned about it.
Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers
NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
New stores opening at Williamsburg outlet mall
Just in time for an uptick in holiday shopping, the Williamsburg Premium Outlets has announced the addition of several new stores.
Thursday at 6: Online puppy problems
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman who was looking for a furry companion turned to social media in order to find a new puppy to bring home. But her search left her with more pain than joy. Donna James said she got the idea to look for a new...
Pharrell 'negotiating deal' with Norfolk on Military Circle Mall redevelopment
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is in initial discussions with Pharrell Williams and his group, the Wellness Circle, on their proposal to redevelop Military Circle Mall, City Manager Chip Filer confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Filer said in a statement that the parties are negotiating terms of a deal...
Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum arrives in Norfolk, bringing panels, entertainment with it
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is back in Hampton Roads, and Tuesday, he's brought the party with him for the Mighty Dream Forum. Pharrell grew up in the area and organized Something in the Water, a music festival that brought a lot of tourism to Virginia Beach before the pandemic. He also put on the "Elephant in the Room" business panel last October.
"No trick-or-treating." Trunk-or-treats seen as safer alternative
The Hampton Roads Community Health Center on Monday hosted a trunk-or-treat to give kids in Portsmouth a safe way to enjoy Halloween.
Virginia woman surprises girls with homemade Halloween costumes
Noami, 8, and Haddie, 11, use wheelchairs, and their parents said finding a Halloween costume can sometimes be a challenge.
Newport News: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Newport News, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Newport News Virginia. Located in Hampton Roads, Newport News is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The city has a population of 186,247. It is the fifth most populous city in Virginia and the 140th most populous city in the United States.
It's back: Pharrell Williams announces 'Something in the Water' will return to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Something in the Water is back in Hampton Roads!. On the second day of his Mighty Dream business forum in Downtown Norfolk, Grammy-award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced that his "Something in the Water" music festival will return to Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Councilmember...
Pharrell urges Norfolk to speed up Military Circle development
'Gatekeepers' delaying Wellness Circle project, he says. During a news conference before his three-day Mighty Dream forum kicked off Tuesday, music superstar Pharrell Williams said he is waiting for Norfolk to officially approve his development team’s Wellness Circle project at Military Circle Mall, noting, “I’ve been told many times that we won it. … You have to ask the city. The ball’s in their court.”
Howl-O-Ween Pet Palooza at First Landing State Park Sunday
NORFOLK, Va. — People are encouraged to stop by the First Landing State Park Trail Center Sunday to celebrate Halloween with their pet. Park staff will be hosting the "Howl-O-Ween Pet Palooza," and telling people how they can have a positive impact on the park, according to the webpage for the event.
Norfolk: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia. If youre interested in art, youll want to visit the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia. Here you can see over 30,000 pieces of art dating back over 5,000 years. Youll also want to check out the Battleship Wisconsin, the largest...
'I don't like it': Pharrell addresses city's crackdown on Downtown Norfolk businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams addressed the recent crackdown on Downtown Norfolk businesses in an interview Tuesday morning at his Mighty Dream Forum, a three-day business forum focused on developing the local economy. Pharrell was available to answer reporters' questions at the start of the event. 13News Now reporter...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
Hampton Aquaplex opens this weekend
After months of waiting, the Hampton Aquaplex officially opens Saturday, October 29. It's the largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia. The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. on Coliseum Drive next to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones will be there. You'll also be able to get a sneak peek of the outdoor splashdown park, which opens next spring.
