Norfolk, VA

13News Now

WinterFest 2022 Watch and Win Sweepstakes

1) Enter by watching 13News Now Daybreak from 6:00 a.m. (E.T.) until 6:30 a.m. every weekday morning from Monday, November 28 – Friday, December 2 and watch for the keyword of the day. After the keyword airs, visit 13newsnow.com to submit the keyword. Entries for each day must be received by 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) in order to be eligible.
13News Now

Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
13News Now

Anticipation grows ahead of Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Excitement brewed as crews decorated and constructed stages and venues ahead of the Mighty Dream Forum Monday. Moe Stevenson, the owner of My Mama’s Kitchen in Norfolk, says he knew he wanted to be a part of the forum as soon as he learned about it.
13News Now

Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
13newsnow.com

Thursday at 6: Online puppy problems

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman who was looking for a furry companion turned to social media in order to find a new puppy to bring home. But her search left her with more pain than joy. Donna James said she got the idea to look for a new...
nomadlawyer.org

Newport News: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Newport News, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Newport News Virginia. Located in Hampton Roads, Newport News is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The city has a population of 186,247. It is the fifth most populous city in Virginia and the 140th most populous city in the United States.
Virginia Business

Pharrell urges Norfolk to speed up Military Circle development

'Gatekeepers' delaying Wellness Circle project, he says. During a news conference before his three-day Mighty Dream forum kicked off Tuesday, music superstar Pharrell Williams said he is waiting for Norfolk to officially approve his development team’s Wellness Circle project at Military Circle Mall, noting, “I’ve been told many times that we won it. … You have to ask the city. The ball’s in their court.”
13newsnow.com

Howl-O-Ween Pet Palooza at First Landing State Park Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. — People are encouraged to stop by the First Landing State Park Trail Center Sunday to celebrate Halloween with their pet. Park staff will be hosting the "Howl-O-Ween Pet Palooza," and telling people how they can have a positive impact on the park, according to the webpage for the event.
nomadlawyer.org

Norfolk: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia. If youre interested in art, youll want to visit the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia. Here you can see over 30,000 pieces of art dating back over 5,000 years. Youll also want to check out the Battleship Wisconsin, the largest...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
13News Now

Hampton Aquaplex opens this weekend

After months of waiting, the Hampton Aquaplex officially opens Saturday, October 29. It's the largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia. The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. on Coliseum Drive next to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones will be there. You'll also be able to get a sneak peek of the outdoor splashdown park, which opens next spring.
13News Now

13News Now

