Top Speed
2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Teased Ahead Of Imminent Debut
The Street Triple has been one of the most successful Triumph motorcycles of late, thanks to its crisp blend of performance, versatility, and sportiness. However, its latest refresh came in 2020, and the competition has certainly caught up to it since then. Keeping this in mind, Triumph is all set to refresh the Street Triple 765 lineup for 2023 on Nov. 3.
Top Speed
BMW 1 Series M Coupe - Performance, Price, And Photos
Most people like things that differ from the norm. If anything, the BMW 1M Coupe (referred to as 1M) is just that. It was a standout vehicle for the German luxury brand when new. Now, nearly a decade since its release, BMW enthusiasts still pine over these rare 1 Series models. So much so that you can find the same generation E9x M3 for tens of thousands of dollars cheaper than a 1M.
Top Speed
Top 10 Touring Bikes for Beginners
Beginner motorcycle riders may find some of the largest touring bikes to be too big and intimidating. However, that does not mean beginner riders cannot buy a touring bike or take off on a long trip. Instead, they need to work their way up to those massive touring bikes. Starting smaller, lighter, and with less power enables them to practice their skills and gain confidence. Then, when they are ready, they can upgrade to a larger and more powerful motorcycle. These 10 bikes are perfect for first-timers because they have the right amount of power, storage, and comfort.
Top Speed
2023 Yamaha MT-07 vs Honda CB750 Hornet: Battle Of The Streetfighters
The middleweight streetfighter segment has truckloads of fans all around the world, and Honda introduced the new CB750 Hornet to rule over it. However, the Yamaha MT-07 has been the sales king, and Team Blue has made it even better for 2023. So, is the Honda or Yamaha more deserving of your hard-earned money?
Top Speed
Honda CBR650R Top Speed Test Reveals Some Crazy Triple-digits!
The supersport segment has undergone a monumental overhaul in the last decade. Top-end heavy 600cc screamers with racy ergonomics have become poised, road-focused sportbikes, most of which employ twin-cylinder engines. The Honda CBR650R, though, is a pleasant exception and is currently the only 650cc sportbike to offer the best of both worlds - a pleasant-sounding inline-four mill partnered by sport-touring ergonomics. Its four-cylinder engine not only sounds great but also gives it a stonking top-end, much better than its twin-cylinder rivals. And a recent video showcases just how quick it is.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Two international car manufacturers will pay $2billion to cover costs of mass recalls
HYUNDAI and Kia have confirmed that their third-quarter earnings will suffer a massive $2billion hit. The multibillion dollar loss is linked to the manufacturer’s provisions relating to its 2015 and 2017 recalls of nearly 1.7million vehicles. Provisions are funds reserved by a business to pay for anticipated financial costs.
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
fordauthority.com
New S550 Ford Mustang GT Steeda Cat-Back Exhaust Revealed
While the all-new, 2024 Ford Mustang is set to launch in a few months, the S550 isn’t done by a long shot. In fact, a host of new performance parts have been released for the current-gen model in recent months, including a rear adjustable ride height system and MagneRide controller, both from Steeda. Now, that list continues to grow, as Steeda has just revealed its new S550 Ford Mustang GT cat-back exhaust system, too.
ConsumerAffairs
Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade
When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
Top Speed
Top 10 Triumph Motorcycles In Its Long History
Is there a name more evocative in motorcycling than Triumph? The company was founded in the late 1800s by a German immigrant who initially went into the bicycle business and who, by 1902, produced its first motorcycle. Triumph survived both world wars to enjoy its greatest period from the late 1940s through to its eventual demise in the 1970s and many of the models are the very epitome of the British motorcycle. It was Triumph that first introduced the parallel-twin engine in a form that was acceptable to the public and which every other motorcycle manufacturer would copy in an attempt to keep up once the second world war was over and production could return to civilian motorcycles. Once held up as an example of everything that was wrong about the British motorcycle industry that eventually led to its demise, Triumph is once again at the forefront of motorcycling in the 21st century, having been resurrected in the early 1990s. The following is a list of some of the most significant models from Triumph’s 120-year history.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 E Performance Spied, Slated To Pack 671 Plug-In Hybrid Ponies
Electrification is the future and Mercedes-AMG is embracing it as spy photographers have snapped the upcoming GT 53 E Performance. The plug-in hybrid is heavily disguised, but it will follow in the footsteps of the SL 53 E Performance that was spied undisguised earlier this year. That being said, the...
