Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says

WALA-TV FOX10
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials. And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this. A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St....
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Second Annual BCH Classic
The 2nd Annual BCH Classic benefits Children’s Aid Society of Alabama is coming up. Get your golf clubs ready for Friday, November 4th at Rock Creek Golf Club. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the Shotgun state at 9 a.m. For more information about this event, watch the clip above or click this link.
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain winds down this morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some rain is left over for our Sunday morning. Conditions will slowly clear from west to east, but this will take time. Areas to the east, like the Florida Panhandle, will likely see gray conditions throughout the day with occasional showers. Western parts of the viewing area in SW Alabama and SE Mississippi will see more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
