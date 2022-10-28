Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some rain is left over for our Sunday morning. Conditions will slowly clear from west to east, but this will take time. Areas to the east, like the Florida Panhandle, will likely see gray conditions throughout the day with occasional showers. Western parts of the viewing area in SW Alabama and SE Mississippi will see more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

