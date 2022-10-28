Read full article on original website
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Arsenal, Man United prove Guardiola right with PL wins
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says he can sense the coming tide. The Manchester City manager will be even more convinced of the new threats to his team’s dominance after the latest round of Premier League games. Manchester United is “finally” on its way back under Erik ten Hag, Guardiola declared Friday. Newcastle is “already there,” while Arsenal, in his opinion, has been the best of the lot. On a weekend when City briefly moved to the top of the table, Guardiola once again finds himself looking up to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal — which won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest on Sunday to retake first place — and over his shoulder to the rising forces of Newcastle and Man United.
BBC
'Something growing' but 'still some issues' at United
Manchester United secured "a good win" over West Ham on Sunday and there are real signs of progress at Old Trafford - but the Football Daily pundits are not getting over-excited about their prospects just yet. "There's something growing there," said former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker. "I can...
CBS Sports
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Southampton 3-6-3; Crystal Palace 3-4-4 Southampton and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Southampton will be seeking to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 30.
BBC
EFL: Championship, League One & Two updates, plus Squad Goals
Burnley have just come so close to nabbing a winner against Reading. Anass Zaroury tries his luck from 12 yards out but Royals keeper Joe Lumley makes the stop. He was named the Championship goalkeeper of the season last term and Lee Nicholls has come up with a big save for Huddersfield here as he denies Tyler Burey.
BBC
Sunderland: Away fans banned from bringing coins and vapes into ground
Sunderland have banned away fans from bringing coins and vapes into the Stadium of Light. The new measures have been introduced after an increase in disorder this season, including Championship matches at home to Coventry City and Burnley. All away supporters will now be searched before entering the ground and...
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live
Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
BBC
Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?
Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
Reece James And Wesley Fofana To Continue Recovery From Injury Abroad
Reece James and Wesley Fofana are both expected to travel to Dubai this week to continue rehabilitation for their injuries.
BBC
Irish Premiership: Do Glentoran already have the look of champions?
Whisper it quietly around east Belfast...but could Glentoran be about to end what would be a 14-year wait for an Irish League title success?. As statement wins go, they don't come much more emphatic than Friday's 4-0 dismantling of previously unbeaten Larne - a result which saw the Glens leapfrog the east Antrim side into top spot in the Premiership.
Jude Bellingham Plus Another Midfielder For Liverpool In January
Liverpool are hoping to bring in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and another midfielder in January.
BBC
Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers boss thanks players for winning title for ill son
When Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley's young son Josh was diagnosed with leukemia in June, he asked his players to go and win the Premier Division for him. The Dublin club already had plenty of motivation as they aimed to become League of Ireland champions for a third consecutive year, but the manager's call meant much more than that to the players.
ESPN
Kevin De Bruyne free kick carries Man City to narrow victory over Leicester
A sensational free kick from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday. De Bruyne's strike in the 49th minute curled around the wall and hit the inside of the left post before crossing the line, leaving no chance for Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.
Kevin De Bruyne Scores Perfect Free-Kick As Man City Beat Leicester Without Erling Haaland
De Bruyne has proven himself to be one of the most deadly long-range shooters in Premier League history.
SB Nation
Gallagher: ‘We were not good enough individually or as a team’
Not sure why it’s young Conor Gallagher who got trotted out for some quotes after the embarrassment of a 4-1 defeat against Brighton, but I suppose it shows good maturity and leadership from the 22-year-old. And it’s not like we would ever expect anything more than the usual perfunctory words anyway, and Gallagher certainly delivered in that regard.
De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — David de Gea may appear surplus to requirements for Spain but he remains pivotal to Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. The goalkeeper was outstanding in United’s 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, producing three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in Spain that he has been cut from his nation’s World Cup squad.
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Haaland out of Man City’s game at Leicester with ankle knock
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Striker Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League game at Leicester after picking up an ankle problem. Haaland has started every game this season following his off-season move, scoring 22 goals in all competitions, but was taken...
BBC
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
