Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says

Mysuncoast.com
No tricks, no rain, no Florida tropical cyclones. A Halloween treat!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re slowly inching our way to the next tropical depression far south in the Caribbean on Sunday. This disturbance still has a chance to develop into Tropical Storm Lisa as it moves toward Central America. But just barely. It’s a small and weak system. That part of the Caribbean has the warmest water temps, still in the mid-80s. That becomes the most favorable spot for any additional development in November. That would be very good for the Suncoast.
Warmer than average today with an approaching cold front on its way
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very calm weather pattern in the forecast this week, with only one very weak cold front approaching. The front is located in the Panhandle and will very slowly move to the southern tip of Florida by the middle of the week, where it will stall out and wash away.
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
PAHALA, Hawaii (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Officials in Hawaii are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. KHNL/KGMB reports there were about 20 small quakes at the volcano over a 24-hour period ending Thursday morning. The...
