Aquestive Therapeutics Earnings Preview
Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aquestive Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Aquestive Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies MIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mirion Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Mirion Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings
Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Horizon Tech Finance Earnings Preview
Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Horizon Tech Finance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Horizon Tech Finance bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Preview: Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust AKR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Credit Acceptance Earnings Preview
Credit Acceptance CACC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Credit Acceptance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.32. Credit Acceptance bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: DASAN Zhone Solutions
DASAN Zhone Solutions DZSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Preview For trivago
Trivago TRVG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that trivago will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. trivago bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy GTE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gran Tierra Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy bulls will hope to hear the company...
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Analyst Ratings for Teck Resources
Teck Resources TECK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Teck Resources has an average price target of $45.8 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $42.00.
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook
Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Big 5 Sporting Goods's Earnings Outlook
Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Big 5 Sporting Goods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27. Big 5 Sporting Goods bulls will hope to...
AMC and APE Stock: Short Sellers Continue to Increase Their Positions
Short sellers continue to target AMC and APE shares due to a long list of both macro and micro headwinds. An unusually high number of failures to deliver in AMC could be due to naked short selling. Despite AMC's and APE's poor stock performance this quarter, there's a good chance...
Analyst Ratings for Greif
Within the last quarter, Greif GEF has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $70.5 versus the current price of Greif at $67.4952, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Greif...
Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Chart Industries: Here's What You Need To Know
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Chart Industries GTLS and lower its price target from $229.00 to $228.00. Shares of Chart Industries are trading up 4.75% over the last 24 hours, at $222.75 per share. A move to $228.00 would account for a 2.35% increase from...
Why Global Payments Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 8%? Here Are 41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
1847 Holdings LLC EFSH shares surged 72.7% to $3.25 after the company reported it sees over $60 million in revenue and over $7 million in cash flow from operations in 2023 from its existing portfolio. Perfect Corp PERF shares jumped 54.5% to $17.00. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 38%...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ONE Gas
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ONE Gas OGS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $82.57 versus the current price of ONE Gas at $77.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
Public Service Enterprise Q3 Earnings Top Estimates; Narrows FY22 EPS Forecast
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc PEG reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19.4% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.04 billion. The operating expenses for the quarter declined 48.9% Y/Y to $2.1 billion. The operating margin was 7.6%, and operating income for the quarter was $173 million, compared...
Will The Dow Jones Print Its Best Month In 45 Years In October?
As of Friday’s close, The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index had soared 14.44% off the Sept. 30 closing price, putting it on track for its best month since November 1928, when the Dow gained 16.35% over the close in October of that year. The Dow’s monthly performance was tied...
