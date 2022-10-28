Read full article on original website
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
cohaitungchi.com
Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC
Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
mymcmedia.org
VA Committee Seeks Local Stories for ‘Operation Green Light’ Holiday Commemoration
In preparation for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, the Montgomery County Commission on Veteran Affairs is seeking local residents with military service to share their stories for their “Tribute to Montgomery County Veterans” website. The county plans to display some of these veteran tributes throughout the month...
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
hyattsvillewire.com
Trader Joe’s Makes Grand Debut in College Park
Thousands of customers came through the College Park Trader Joe’s on Thursday, its opening day. When the store opened at 8 a.m., there were already some 300 customers lined up outside, including students from the nearby University of Maryland, parents with young children and other residents. Over a five-hour...
mocoshow.com
KICKZ Now Open in Montgomery Mall
Sneaker Boutique KICKZ is holding its grand opening today, October 29, at Westfield Montgomery Mall. According to KICKZ Instagram page, “the first 25 people inside the store will receive a $25 store credit at the door and all purchases that include both a sneaker and a clothing item will receive $50 for the first 50.”
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Five Below in Wheaton Mall
We first reported that Five Below was coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) back in August and we were recently informed by representatives from Westfield that the store is scheduled to open this December. Five Below will be located in the upper level center court, in the space that was recently occupied by Gussini Fashion & Shoes. Gussini will be relocating to the former Panera Bread location, which closed in 2020. Five Below opened its most recent MoCo location at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese, back in July. Five Below has additional MoCo locations in Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 31, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Oct. 31 and here is the 10-day weather forecast. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 12:30 p.m to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting. Temporary Acting Planning Board Chair Jeffrey Zyontz and Acting Planning Director Tanya Stern join Albornoz for the briefing, which will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page.
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
mymcmedia.org
baltimorefishbowl.com
Inner Harbor to welcome Baltimore’s largest-ever Christmas Village from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve
This year’s Christmas Village in the Inner Harbor will be the biggest ever for Baltimore, with over 50 local and international vendors selling toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations and more. The indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market at West Shore Park will have a preview weekend Nov. 19-20, then officially...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating 19-Year-Old Missing
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old from Silver Spring. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., DiMya Budd, age 19, was last seen leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MD.
9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)
Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
DC Students' Field Trip To VA Pumpkin Patch Ends In DWI School Bus Crash: Report
A fun day at the pumpkin patch for Washington DC students was spoiled by their DWI driver who crashed on the return trip on Thursday, Oct. 27, NBC Washington reports. Ben Murch Elementary School students were heading back from Cox Farms when the driver crashed, coming to a stop on Conference Center Drive in Chantilly sometime in the afternoon, the outlet said.
mocoshow.com
Electric Scooter Caused Fire at Apartment Complex on Friday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire at the Twin Towers apartment complex on Fidler Lane and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring a little after 2pm on Friday afternoon, according to MCFRS Public Information Officers Pete Piringer and James Carpenter. Crews arrived...
WTOP
Owner of Blues Alley speaks out after fire at club
After a fire at Blues Alley in Georgetown shut the jazz club down temporarily on Tuesday, the owner of the famed venue is giving an update. “The majority of the firefighting work was to contain any type of fire that might spread to alternative properties,” said Harry Schnipper, executive director and owner of Blues Alley Jazz Club in Georgetown.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Get Away: 134 Prince in Annapolis
Opened in 2021, boutique hotel 134 Prince occupies a meticulously transformed 1849 Dutch Colonial Revival home, just steps from Annapolis’ City Dock, restaurants, shops and two U.S. Naval Academy gates. Owners Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe, both Naval Academy graduates, wanted to impart the kind of luxury sensibility one...
rockvillenights.com
Peeping Tom spotted in Rockville
A Peeping Tom was reported to Montgomery County police in Rockville early yesterday morning, October 28, 2022. The sex offense incident was reported at an apartment building in the 13000 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 3:10 AM Friday. That is in the vicinity of the Halpine View apartments.
