Dubai Bling's Loujain Adada cut career short to become devoted mother
Dubai Bling is full of glitz and glam, however it’s not all sunshine and roses. One tragedy we hear of early on is how cast member Loujain Adada became a widow with two young children. Loujain’s story really touched viewers’ hearts. At the start of the series, she opens...
Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28
The rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas Tuesday, according to local media. The trio, managed by hip-hop powerhouse Coach K, is considered widely influential in bringing contemporary Southern trap, a popular rap sub-genre, to the mainstream.
Noah's wife is still on Alaskan Bush but family is busy celebrating son's birthday
Alaskan Bush People is back in 2022 with a brand new season and the family is staying strong following the passing of their father, Billy Brown. Since launching on Discovery in 2014, viewers have been intrigued by the Brown family who opts for living off-grid. The show is now onto its fourteenth season.
90 Day Fiance star Yara runs a clothing business alongside busy life as a mom
Yara Zaya on 90 Day Fiance is busy running an online clothing store alongside her busy life as a mother. As news of her business is brought up on the TLC series, many wonder exactly how her entrepreneurial success is going. As her relationship with Jovi plays out, Yara recently...
The Beatles Revolver Special Edition: so good, divorce papers will be filed if this isn't in certain stockings this Christmas
Can Giles Martin work his magic on Revolver's four-track recordings? Yes, he can.
90 Day Fiancé's Kimberly is a military vet turned TV star and now spa receptionist
90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5 introduced fans to a brand new couple – Kim and Usman. Kim flew out to Zanzibar, Tanzania, to meet the rapper. Fans had seen Usman on the show before when he formed a relationship with Lisa Hamme AKA Baby Girl Lisa.
Jason Oppenheim jokes he's the 'jacked' twin as brother Brett claps back
Jason Oppenheim went back in time and shared a never-before-seen photo with twin brother, Brett. Not knowing whose who, the Selling Sunset star joked about being the more ‘jacked’ sibling, but his sibling had the perfect comeback. Jason Oppenheim and his twin brother Brett have a strong family...
Who is Sarah on Bachelor in Paradise 2022 and why did she leave the show?
Fans of Bachelor In Paradise are wondering who the 2022 cast member Sarah was on the show as she leaves after family emergency. The ABC show’s current season is in full swing as it aired the 10th episode on October 31. Many fans learned in the episode that cast member Sarah had left the show and her departure has impacted the cast dynamics.
OK! Magazine
Hailey Bieber, Keke Palmer, Lori Harvey & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff
Famous friends of Migos rapper Takeoff were left heartbroken after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday, November 1.Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, the talented artist made up one third of the award-winning musical group, Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m."This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and...
Karol G Talks Stadium-Hopping on the $trip Love Tour, Dream Movie Roles and That Post-Punk Cover of ‘Bichota’
Colombian reggaeton star Karol G has achieved what a select few of her countrymen can lay claim to: she is a household name in the U.S. Credit the American teenagers who’ve embraced La Bichota as one of their own, with admiration and respect. “I feel like a great part of my success so far has been that connection: it has taken me a lot of effort and sacrifice to get to where I am today,” she tells Variety. “Lots of people know that and I’m lucky enough that people are getting to know me and have tasked themselves with learning my...
RuPaul's Drag Race UK S4 stars set to embark on huge 18 date tour
Looks like we should listen to Lizzo more often as all of the rumours were true, the cast of Drag Race UK season 4 are heading on tour and we’re more than ready to see the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent these queens bring to the stage. Drag Royalty...
Love Is Blind fans reckon there's a resemblance between Bartise's sister and Raven
Bartise Bowden, 27, and Nancy Rodriguez, 31, are one of the couples giving the Love Is Blind social experiment a go in 2022. The season 3 stars met one another in pods and decided to get engaged purely by connecting over conversations. They’d never seen one another before and after meeting, Nancy and Bartise are set to give their relationship a chance.
What is Zeina Khoury's nationality? Dubai Bling star moved to the city in 2007
Zeina Khoury is Dubai Bling‘s real estate hotshot despite not being a native of the city. So, what is her nationality and why did she move to the affluent metropolis?. Zeina is the first Dubai Bling star viewers meet as the link connecting the social circle, and thank goodness for her, otherwise the world would’ve never met the feisty group of women and their hilarious, drama-free husbands.
The Voice winner plans to be involved in 'normal job' despite life-changing prize
The Voice winner has revealed they see themselves being involved in their former ‘normal’ job, despite winning the singing contest. 25-year-old Anthonia Edwards was crowned champion of the reality competition over the weekend – but it appears she won’t let the win get into her head.
Meet Fabian from 90 Day Single Life after Tiffany calls time on romance
Fabian was seen meeting with Tiffany Franco on 90 Day: The Single Life. But he’s no stranger to the star, who appears to have called it quits with Ronald and has decided to rekindle her romance with a past fling. The two went on a date seen on TLC,...
Kim Kardashian reveals that Diddy 'never broke character' on Halloween
P Diddy “never broke character” as the Joker on Halloween. That’s according to Kim Kardashian, who was seen in a photo staring at him in awe and later capturing a selfie of them partying it up for spooky season. Viral pictures and videos of the Bad Boy...
90 Day Fiancé fans are 'done' with Angela and Michael after new episode
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans are done with Angela and Michael’s relationship after their major fight in the recent episode. Angela has not exactly been a favorite among the TLC show’s fans. She is one of the most disliked cast members of the franchise. However,...
Iron Maiden add more dates to The Future Past Tour 2023
More opportunities to see Iron Maiden live in 2023 on The Future Past Tour have been revealed. Iron Maiden have added five more shows to next year's The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which will now kick off at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on June 3, and run through to July 22, when the English metal legends will play the Bizkaia Arena Bec! in Bilbao, Spain, will focus on previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu and choice cuts from 1986’s Somewhere In Time, plus a selection of timeless classics from Steve Harris' band.
