Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Mackinaw Valley Vineyard
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about Mackinaw Valley Vineyard’s Holiday Vintage Market and other upcoming events.
wglt.org
Eastview Christian Church plans community center at former YMCA
The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA building south of downtown Bloomington will become a community center, according to an agreement with Eastview Christian Church to buy the building. Eastview senior pastor Mike Baker said the church wants to expand its outreach to offer afterschool services, mentoring, sports, job skills, ESL (English as...
Central Illinois Proud
Non-profits turn attention to Thanksgiving, post-Halloween
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Halloween is over and Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but for two Bloomington-Normal non-profits Thanksgiving is always at the top of mind. Both Home Sweet Home and Midwest Food Bank are in the final stretch of their Big Give campaign; the goal, collecting 2,200...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Civic Center hosting 18 shows in 12 days in November
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s an upcoming jam-packed schedule for the Peoria Civic Center. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar says they’ll be hosting 18 shows in the next 12 days, kicking off Wednesday night with Bradley Men’s Basketball and the Broadway show “Come From Away”.
1470 WMBD
UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois, Carle Health to merge
URBANA, Ill. – UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois will no longer be under that name by next Spring. UnityPoint says it will enter in to a “strategic affiliation agreement” with Urbana-based Carle Health that is expected to be finalized by next April first, involving UPH’s Peoria-area medical facilities.
Central Illinois Proud
Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes to support foster kids
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local dancing competition with some familiar faces is looking to raise money to support children in the foster care system. Leaders from across Central Illinois are rehearsing for the annual CASAblanca Dancing with the Local Stars event, coming up Saturday, Nov. 5. The event is the main fundraiser for CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, a volunteer non-profit organization that advocates for children within the juvenile neglect and abuse court system.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, November 2nd
These two are Rosco and Hamlet. They’re adolescent rats and they’re ready to go explore a new home. There are many others like them at PCAPS and with the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
Shoppes at Grande Prairie holds annual Boo Bash
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The shoppes at Grand Prairie in Peoria got a spooky transformation for this year’s Boo Bash. The bash offered families the option to either drive or walk through the shoppers with a few surprises along the way. Kids who came out could also get...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner hosts Spooktacular Halloween
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s office got in on the Halloween fun by hosting an extra spooky holiday event. The Spooktacular Halloween wrapped up Monday evening. For two hours, local families came out to celebrate in costume while enjoying free candy and fruit. “It’s different...
Central Illinois Proud
Soderstrom Castle continues Halloween tradition with Ghostbusters
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) –Each year, the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights attracts thousands of trick-or-treaters with a fun theme. The theme this year was Ghostbusters, chosen after the popular 1984 film. Kids received chocolate bars and light-up rings. The castle also featured fire jugglers, which...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria receives grant funding for talent attraction and retainment
Peoria receives grant funding for talent attraction and retainment.
Central Illinois Proud
NPD wants your feedback on ‘quality of policing’
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department wants your input on the quality of policing in the community. NPD launched an online community survey as part of its ongoing accreditation process through the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies. A press release Tuesday states that the questions in the survey are designed to measure and improve the quality of policing done by the NPD.
Central Illinois Proud
Arson dogs arrive in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Departments’ newest additions arrived on Monday from North Carolina. Two 14-month Belgium Malinois, a girl and a boy, will serve as accelerant detection dogs who assist arson investigators with fire investigations. The female dog is named Molly after the nation’s first...
Central Illinois Proud
Construction on time, on budget for new zoo exhibit
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Zoogoers in Bloomington-Normal will soon have a new exhibit to see this spring at the Miller Park Zoo. Construction continued Tuesday at Miller Park Zoo on the new South American exhibit. The project is on track to finish by April 2023 and will be the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhoods to receive lighting upgrades
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will hold a news conference on Wednesday, highlighting state funding for new street lights. As part of efforts to modernize local infrastructure and make our streets safer, Gordon-Booth and Mayor Ali will join local leaders...
Central Illinois Proud
Blessing of the Animals honors pets in need of homes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Humane Society will once again put on its yearly event to give blessings to pets, both those in shelters and those belonging to community members, in honor of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week. The 27th annual Blessing of the Animals is on Saturday,...
Central Illinois Proud
Voters and veterans ride CityLink free next week
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local buses will be offering free rides twice next week, so that voters can get to the polls without worry on Election Day and veterans can be recognized for their service on Veterans Day. The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District (GPMTD), including CityLink, CityLift, and...
wcbu.org
'Son of a Guitar Man:' Iconic singer-songwriter Dave Chastain looks back during recent visit 'home'
A central Illinois musical icon, Dave Chastain, recently stopped by the WCBU studio to reflect on his successful 40-plus year career. In town for the recent “Another Second Chance” concert/celebration in Peoria, Chastain, now 69 and living in Florida with his wife, Sue Schnarr Chastain, talked in depth about his musical influences. He also discussed the success of the Dave Chastain Band’s 1980 Rockin’ Roulette album and tour, his family’s recent escape from Hurricane Ian, and his central Illinois musical legacy during an interview highlighted Oct. 31 on WCBU’s All Things Peoria.
25newsnow.com
Doggie costume contest raises money for Bloomington shelter’s medical fund
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Little Beaver Brewery has gone to the dogs!. The 2nd Annual Pet Central Helps Halloween Costume Contest was underway this afternoon. The contest had two rounds: single pets and group costumes. Each one was based on three different criteria: creativity, originality, and authenticity. Aside from...
25newsnow.com
New yoga practice invades Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in Peoria is combining the traditional practice with a bit of cardio. The new Buti Yoga hub located at Keller Station is just one of five in the state of Illinois. The practice is described as a soulful blend of power...
