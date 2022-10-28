Six people were wounded outside a Pittsburgh church during a funeral for a man killed in a shooting, officials say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The senseless violence on Pittsburgh's North Side this weekend killed two innocent bystanders.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned both were mothers just trying to get home. Pittsburgh police identified the two victims as 33-year-old Jacquelyn Mehalic and 59-year-old Betty Averytt.Paramedics rushed Mehalic, a mother of four, to Allegheny General Hospital, but she didn't make it. Averytt, a mother and grandmother known by many as "Miss Betty," died at the scene.There's still police tape marking one of the bullet holes at the bus shelter along Cedar Avenue Monday. KDKA talked to people sitting beneath the hole."I think it was a...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO