Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Has Privately Offered a Brutal Assessment of His Pal Kanye
Two years ago, Donald Trump said Kanye West would make a great presidential candidate. Now it seems the former president has had quite enough of West’s bizarre, antisemitic outbursts. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has recently called the rapper “crazy” to multiple people, and said West should seek professional “help” after West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Despite being friends since 2016, Trump has “privately signaled” that he thinks it’s best he stays mum on West, according to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Trump scolded Jewish voters on Sunday for apparently not being appreciative enough. West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for his antisemitic comments, prompting him to buy the struggling, right-wing social media platform Parler instead.
Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out
A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
Former executive claims Kanye West had Hitler ‘obsession’ and admired Nazis, report says
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash. A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.
Kanye West latest news: Rapper allegedly wanted to name 2018 Ye album ‘Hitler’
Speculation is mounting over whether Kanye West will be welcomed back onto Twitter after Elon Musk - a self-declared “free speech absolutist” - successfully took over the social media platform.Earlier in the week, a former executive who used to work with West alleged that he had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, and other sources told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of...
Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Showed Up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Costume
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner's Costumes TURN UP the Halloween Heat. Kim Kardashian may have been just a tad bit overdressed for this occasion. As the SKIMS founder revealed in an Oct. 30 Instagram Story, she attended Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday dinner over the weekend wearing a striking Mystique costume for the event. But, as Kim noted, her choice of clothing may not have totally matched the theme.
50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.” In a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent said that he’s “never seen anything like” what’s happening to West and declared that “its a wrap” for Ye’s career. The G-Unit boss shared a CNN report alleging that Yeezy once admired Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler. More from VIBE.comConsequence And Talib Kweli Go At It Over Kanye West SupportKanye West Apologizes For...
thebrag.com
Record label drops Kanye following chain of worrying statements
Following a chain of controversial social media statements, Def Jam Recordings have reportedly severed ties with Kanye West. Kanye’s last album with the record label was in last August with the release of Donda. The album’s follow up Donda 2 is yet to be released on streaming services and is currently only available via his Stem Player.
Everything 50 Cent Has Said About Kanye West After Antisemitic Ban
50 Cent has urged fellow rapper Ye to "ride off into the sunset," following his antisemitic comments and reports of admiration for Hitler.
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
KXLY
I’ve been beat to a pulp, says Kanye West
Kanye West claims to have been “beat to a pulp” in recent weeks. The 45-year-old rap star has recently lost lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he posted an anti-Semitic message on social media, and Kanye has now taken to Instagram to bemoan his situation and the perceived lack of transparency in the business world.
msn.com
Kim Kardashian mistakenly turns up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ no-costume party dressed as Mystique
Kim Kardashian’s Halloween costume this year turned heads at Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday party this weekend – but for the wrong reason. The reality star was dressed from head to toe as Mystique from X-Men, complete with a blue latex full body costume, blue face paint, red wig and yellow contact lenses.
msn.com
‘I’m being humbled’: Kanye West compares himself to George Floyd as he brands family ‘greedy’ over lawsuit
Kanye West has compared himself to George Floyd after questioning the nature of his death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. The 45-year-old rapper made a number of claims about Floyd’s death in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, alleging that “they hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knee wasn’t even on his neck like that”.
netflixjunkie.com
Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
msn.com
Elon Musk Says Twitter Board 'Deliberately' Hid Evidence From Court: 'Stay Tuned'
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has accused Twitter’s former board of directors and the company’s lawyers of “deliberately” hiding evidence. What Happened: Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter’s board and the company’s lawyers — the law firm Wachtell, Rosen, Lipton and Katz — hid evidence from the court.
msn.com
Use of N-word on Twitter jumped by almost 500% after Elon Musk's takeover as trolls test limits on free speech, report says
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover sparked a surge in the use of the N-word on the social media platform. A social media research group told The Washington Post the use of the slur increased by nearly 500%. Musk said that Twitter will form a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints."
Comments / 0