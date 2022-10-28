This Nebraska Candy Store Is The Best In The State

Photo: Getty Images

With so many different delicious confections to chose from , including creamy chocolates, gooey gummy bears, sugary taffy and more, it can be hard to pick the perfect candy to satisfy your cravings. Luckily, this candy shop, conveniently located right in your state, has it all. You can grab your go-to, or take a gamble on something new to satisfy your sweet tooth .

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores across the United States . They used ratings on TripAdvisor, as well as reviews in local newspapers and magazines to curate their list, and named Licorice International in Lincoln as the best of the best in Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about their store:

"Working out of his home on Long Island, Larry [Ring] developed his Licorice International catalog, which offered about 50 kinds of licorice from nine countries. Among his customers was a sweet little lady named Anna in Lincoln, Nebraska. Anna knew her grown sons loved licorice and surprised each of them with a package of treats on Father's Day. Soon the 'boys' began looking forward to their licorice fix from Mom. When Anna moved into a nursing home and stopped ordering licorice from Licorice International, her son Doug decided to take action. He searched through Anna's papers and found an old order form, gave it to his wife Elizabeth and suggested she might like to 'surprise' him with a package of goodies. She did better than that…she bought the business (along with her husband and their very good friends, Ardith and John .)