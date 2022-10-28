ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sephora’s Holiday Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Products That Will Sell Out Fast

By Anna Tingley
 4 days ago

Sephora’s annual holiday sale has arrived a month earlier than usual, meaning you can get started on holiday shopping before the best items begin to sell out.

Sephora’s early-bird deals are part of a wider trend of retailers rolling out their holiday sales events earlier and earlier every year, likely as a way to gain an edge over competitors ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And we aren’t complaining.

Sephora’ sale runs from Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Nov. 7 — but not everyone will be able to access all the deals. The year, eligibility will be based on shoppers’ Beauty Insider access (basically, a higher tier will grant you more percentage off each deals item). See a more thorough rundown below:

  • Sephora Rouge members – 20% off from Oct. 28- Nov. 7
  • Sephora VIB members – 15% off from Nov. 1 – Nov. 7
  • Sephora Insiders – 10% off from Nov. 3- Nov. 7

No matter your status, there’s no doubt you’ll be able to find insane deals on coveted items (we have our eyes on Olaplex’s cult-favorite bond smoother , currently 20% off). Just make sure you enter the promo code SAVINGS at checkout.

Check out the best deals from Sephora’s Holiday Sale below:

Necessaire The Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nvYa_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

This daily multivitamin cleanser cleans and nourishes the skin without stripping the epidermis. Highlighted ingredients include Plant Surfactants, Plant Oils such as marula, cacay and meadowfoam oils, Niacinamide with Vitamin B3 to help strengthen the skin’s natural barrier.

Necessaire The Body Wash $25 $20 Buy It

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAbKc_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

Olaplex’s bond-repairing formula is so good it got its own profile in the New York Times. The No. 6 Bond Smoother is one of the brand’s top-selling products, infused with bond building technology to strengthen and protect hair from everyday damage.

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother $30 $24 Buy It

Paula’s Choice C15 Vitamin C Super Booster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ye5dN_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy Sephora

Paula’s Choice is an essential and affordable part of an everday skincare routine. This Vitamin C serum is one of the best on the market, visibly improving skin’s brightness, firmness, discoloration and uneven tones.

Charlotte Tillbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjzLo_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

If you tend to avoid foundation in fear of your makeup looking too caked on, then Charlotte Tillbury’s Airbrush Flawless formula is for you. Made for normal, dry and combination skin, the liquid dries to a matte finish for a flawless, poreless-looking glow.

Charlotte Tillbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation $46 $36.80 Buy It

Armani Beauty Oil-Free Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6UWR_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

Armani is another top choice for a “no makeup makeup look.” This award-winning oil-free formula delivers buildable, medium coverage without overwhelming the face.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation $69 $55.20 Buy It

Dr. Dennis Gross Daily Peel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLz3H_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

It’s hard to think of another skincare product as universally loved as Dr. Dennis Gross’s daily peels. The two-step anti-aging AHA/BHA pad is pre-dosed with five acids to visibly reduce dullness, uneven texture, pores and dark spots.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel $88 $70.4 Buy It

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqkYU_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

It doesn’t get more affordable (and genuinely effective) The Ordinary. Their Hyaluronic Acid 2% B5 won Allure’s 2019 Best of Beauty award.

The Orinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum $7.95 $6.36 Buy It

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcNoW_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

If you’re on BeautyTok, then you know that wet skin is in. Glow Recipe’s highlighting serum is the perfect way to add a natural-looking glow to any makeup look (either mix it in with your foundation before application or dab it on top of your completed glam). The formula reduces the look of hyperpigmentation for a dewey, reflective glow — without mica, glitter or gray cast.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops $34 $27.2 Buy It

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Curl Cocktail Hair Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuB0t_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

Ross just celebrated the third anniversary of her haircare brand Pattern, which is packed with nourishing products for textured hair. This gift set is the perfect styling kit for curlies on the go, including mini versions of the leave-in Conditioner, Styling Cream and Curl Gel.

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross $27 $21.60 Buy It

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7KkX_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

If you’re familiar with Rihanna (and her makeup routine), then you know she isn’t one to shy away from shimmer. These highlighter sticks give an instant glow in a light-as-air shimmer formula that effortlessly blends on top of foundation and other makeup. Add the shimmer to your entire body with the Body Lava Body Luminizer or Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint . Check out more of Fenty’s top-selling products here .

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick $28 $22.40 Buy It

Kosas Cream Blush and Highlighter Duo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDCmr_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

Add this ultra-blendable cream blush and highlighter palette to our makeup arsenal. Each duo is available in two levels of intensity so you can customizze colors based on your own skin tones and mood.

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oq2pW_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

Achieve a golden dew without looking like an oil slick. Fenty’s Body Lava is a shimmering body liquid that dries to a high-shine finish. Plus, it comes in dozens of shades so you can match it with your skin tone perfectly.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Body Lava Body Luminizer $59 $23.6 Buy It

Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmwFZ_0iqLizKh00
Courtesy of Sephora

Invisible, weightless and scentless, Supergoop’s Glow formula is the best option for layering underneath makeup for a moisturized sheen. Supergoop’s entire line includes some of Hollywood makeup artist Brittany Whitfield’s top choices for facial sunscreens, with this one topping the list as a client-favorite. Glow doubles as a makeup-gripping primer and with SPF 40 protection, its unique oil-free formula glides onto the skin for a velvety finish.

Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 $36 $28.8 Buy It

Variety

