Clarice V. Radmacher, age 88, formerly of Monmouth, passed away at Senior Star Care Center in Bettendorf, IA on October 26, 2022 at 2:55 am. Clarice was born on September 7, 1934 in Swan Creek and is the daughter of Charles Claire and Blanche Albina McDonald. She was raised in Monmouth and attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School. She then attended and graduated from Monmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She married Harry M. Radmacher on July 10, 1970 in Monmouth and he preceded her in death on December 25, 2012. Clarice was an elementary teacher and taught 2nd grade in the Monmouth School System.. In her later life she was an office manager for her husband Harry in Radmacher Plumbing and Heating of Monmouth, Illinois. Clarice is survived by her Niece, Jennifer Houghton and James of Bettendorf, Iowa and two nephews Donald D. Sands II of Davenport, Iowa and Eric E. Sands of Calamus, Iowa. There are five grand nieces and nephews also surviving. Clarice is preceded in her death by her parents, husband Harry, and her brother Donald Sands.

