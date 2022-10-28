Read full article on original website
Monmouth-Roseville Fall Sports Season Drawing to a Close
The fall sports season is winding down at Monmouth-Roseville High School. Only the Titan girls swim team have their postseason remaining. The lady Titans volleyball team hosted regionals last week and advanced all the way to the championship match, but fell 25-12, 25-19 in two sets to the Macomb Bombers. They end their season with a record of (21-12). It’s the 4th season of at least 20 wins for Monmouth-Roseville head coach Laura Swiler in her five years at the helm. The only non-20 win season was the covid-shortened schedule in 2020.
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending Oct. 30, 2022
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending October 30, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is junior volleyball player, Elise Blaesing. Elise had a big hand in a regional semifinal victory over Canton. She led the Titans in assists and digs, with 8 and 12, respectively. Elise also led the Titans in assists in a loss to a solid Macomb Bomber squad in the regional title game.
Sandburg Men’s Basketball Tips Off Season November 1st at Home
After .500 finish a year ago, the Carl Sandburg College men’s basketball team returns four key contributors and features several new faces. The Chargers, led by 15th-year head coach Ryan Twaddle, posted a 15-15 overall record last season and will begin their 2022-23 campaign at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at home against St. Ambrose JV.
Carl Sandburg College Women’s Cross Country Qualify NJCCA Championships
Region IV Championships – 5K — Racine, Wis. Carl Sandburg College placed 1st out of 2 teams with 25 points. Chargers qualify for NJCAA Division II Cross Country Championships on Nov. 12 in Tallahassee, Fla. Babra Viola Jepkirui finishes third overall to lead Chargers. ***Courtesy of Carl Sandburg...
Joshua Allard
Joshua Allard, 21, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:57 p.m. in the Renaissance Care Center, Canton. He was born July 12, 2001 in Canton, the son of Ronald Allard, Jr. and Teresa Allard. Joshua graduated from Havana High School. Surviving Joshua are his brothers, Keith...
Clarice V. Radmacher
Clarice V. Radmacher, age 88, formerly of Monmouth, passed away at Senior Star Care Center in Bettendorf, IA on October 26, 2022 at 2:55 am. Clarice was born on September 7, 1934 in Swan Creek and is the daughter of Charles Claire and Blanche Albina McDonald. She was raised in Monmouth and attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School. She then attended and graduated from Monmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She married Harry M. Radmacher on July 10, 1970 in Monmouth and he preceded her in death on December 25, 2012. Clarice was an elementary teacher and taught 2nd grade in the Monmouth School System.. In her later life she was an office manager for her husband Harry in Radmacher Plumbing and Heating of Monmouth, Illinois. Clarice is survived by her Niece, Jennifer Houghton and James of Bettendorf, Iowa and two nephews Donald D. Sands II of Davenport, Iowa and Eric E. Sands of Calamus, Iowa. There are five grand nieces and nephews also surviving. Clarice is preceded in her death by her parents, husband Harry, and her brother Donald Sands.
City of Galesburg Citizen Satisfaction Survey Results
The City of Galesburg launched a citizen satisfaction survey in July to gather citizen feedback on city programs, services, and quality of life in Galesburg. The survey was administered by ETC Institute via mail, phone, and online, with the goal of collecting at least 400 surveys. This goal was exceeded, with 433 residents completing the survey.
Karol J. Strand
Karol J. Strand, age 88, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 2:30 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Seminary Manor in Galesburg, Illinois with her family by her side. She was born on May 29, 1934 in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of George J. and Helen (Morse) McCaffery. She attended and graduated from Muscatine High School. She married Leonard Vaughn Strand on December 12, 1953 in Muscatine, Iowa.
Annual Fundraiser Supports 804 Local Special Olympics Athletes
The annual Western Illinois Special Olympics Region F ‘Friday Night Lights’ dinner and auction will be held Friday, November 18th at Meks on Main in Monmouth from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. M & E Catering will be preparing tailgating appetizers and a steak dinner. Raffles, a silent auction, and live auction will take place, with all proceeds benefitting the 804 athletes served in a ten-county area, says Assistant Director Jennifer Davis:
Mary “Rosita” Zalazar
Mary “Rosita” Zalazar, 92, of Galesburg, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family at 7:35 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022. Born September 5, 1930 in LaBarca, Jalisco, Mexico as Cruzita Maria Delacruz Gonzalez Salazar, the daughter of Demetrio and Petra (Salazar) Gonzalez. The family moved to Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico the capital for work. They emigrated to the United States in 1945. Mary married J. Matheas Zalazar. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1973.
Kenneth E. Baker
Kenneth E. Baker, 58, of London Mills, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home. Kenny was born June 4, 1964 in Canton, IL, the son of David and Elaine (Rice) Baker. He was raised and educated in London Mills graduating from Spoon River Valley High School. He later attended Carl Sandburg College.
Major Armani Carpenter
Major Armani Carpenter, 3 weeks, of Galesburg, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the emergency room of OSF St. Mary Medical Center. He was born October 2, 2022, in Peoria, the son of August Shynell Gibbs and Diondray Carpenter. He is survived by his mother, August Gibbs; his...
Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on Highway Near Chicago
On Sunday, October 16, a mountain was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 in Dekalb County, Illinois, 60 miles west of Chicago. According to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) press release, state police transferred the cougar’s carcass to an IDNR wildlife biologist who delivered it to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The agency expects the analysis to pinpoint the animal’s place of origin and help trace its movement across the country.
Macomb, IL Student Elected to National FFA Office
An Illinois college student elected to a National FFA officer position. Gracie Murphy of Macomb will serve as Eastern Region Vice President. It’s been a whirlwind for her as she just finished her term as Illinois FFA secretary last June, started college at SIU and now elected to a National FFA office.
Danielle Cox Named New Monmouth Kiwanis Club President
The Monmouth Kiwanis Club began in November of 1923 to serve the children of the world and currently has 15 to 20 members that help support several local organizations including the Warren County YMCA, Jamieson Center, Warren County Public Library, Camp Kidz, Rainbow Riders, Operation Christmas Child, and Kiwanis Kicks. Serving two years as Club President, Julie Shaw will turn the reins over to Danielle Cox, who recently joined the Monmouth Kiwanis Club, but already has goals in mind:
Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours
An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle. This is a...
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
I-55 crash near Lemont kills one person, shuts down multiple lanes of traffic
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was killed and multiple lanes of traffic were shut down on Interstate 55 as a result of a car crash near Lemont on Tuesday.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash on I-55 northbound lanes near Lemont Road in DuPage County around 12:19 p.m., according to a news release. The crash involved a semi-truck and Dodge passenger car, police said.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Around 12:30 p.m., the two right lanes of I-55 northbound near Lemont Road were closed for the investigation into the crash and remained closed as of mid-afternoon on Tuesday.ISP is in the early stages of its investigation. The agency provided no further details.Also on Tuesday, ISP reported a second crash along I-55 Tuesday afternoon in which a semi-trailer overturned around 2:37 p.m., blocking all southbound lanes of southbound traffic near Illinois 171 in Cook County.No injuries were reported at the scene and all lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m.
