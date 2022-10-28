ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa will play at home on Friday

After appeals from Mayor Wendy Perrette, education leaders and law enforcement professionals, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association reversed its decision from last week that would have moved the Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks final game of the season to a “neutral” location. Today, Perrette, Police Chief Kendall Bullen,...
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023

Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

It's time again to dispose of the usual suspects

Don't make the mistake of hauling old fireworks, road flares, boat fire extinguishers, defunct smoke alarms or anything radioactive to the Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Nov. 5 in Mandeville, or they will all have to be hauled home and shoved back into the garage. As nasty as they may...
MANDEVILLE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash

On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bslshoofly.com

Mockingbird Café: Something Wonderful is Always Happening

How a small coffee shop begun in the ruins of Hurricane Katrina became a community mainstay of goodness. The Mockingbird Café celebrated 16 years as the town's “living room" in August with Birdstock. Photo by Gregg Martel. ​Even though it’s a big sign, not everyone will notice. It’s...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
an17.com

STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

THREE: Stirling announces three new tenants at Hammond Square

HAMMOND --- Stirling Properties announces the arrival of Buff City Soap, Crumbl Cookies, and Marble Slab Creamery at Hammond Square shopping center. Buff City Soap specializes in plant-based soaps, handmade daily in each shop’s “Soap Makery”. They produce customizable bath bombs, laundry soaps, shaving bars, beard oils, body butters, handsoaps and more. Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and now has more than 200 stores across 31 states. Buff City Soap is planning to open in the 4th Quarter of 2022 at Hammond Square.
HAMMOND, LA
WLOX

Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday

If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell repays city nearly $29,000 in travel upgrade expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell has repaid the City of New Orleans for nearly $29,000 in luxury travel upgrade expenses for which she was deemed personally responsible, CAO Gilbert Montano’s office said Friday (Oct. 28). The office provided a scanned image of a check issued by Cantrell...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'

How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Police shoot suspect dead in Hammond

Troopers say on one person is dead after the confrontation with cops. It happened on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. Louisiana State Police deceives were called to investigate…
HAMMOND, LA
Magnolia State Live

Human remains found near Mississippi military training center

Human skeletal remains were discovered near the northern boundary of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Thursday. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that conservation officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks investigating possible illegal game activity made the discovery. MDWFP officials notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
HATTIESBURG, MS

