If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Vote change possible in decision to relocate of Bogalusa final home game
In a Facebook post Saturday, Pine High School Principal, Ramona Thomas, stated her concerns for attending Bogalusa High School events, due to past and recent violent encounters.
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa will play at home on Friday
After appeals from Mayor Wendy Perrette, education leaders and law enforcement professionals, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association reversed its decision from last week that would have moved the Bogalusa High School Lumberjacks final game of the season to a “neutral” location. Today, Perrette, Police Chief Kendall Bullen,...
an17.com
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
NOLA.com
It's time again to dispose of the usual suspects
Don't make the mistake of hauling old fireworks, road flares, boat fire extinguishers, defunct smoke alarms or anything radioactive to the Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Nov. 5 in Mandeville, or they will all have to be hauled home and shoved back into the garage. As nasty as they may...
bogalusadailynews.com
Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash
On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
bslshoofly.com
Mockingbird Café: Something Wonderful is Always Happening
How a small coffee shop begun in the ruins of Hurricane Katrina became a community mainstay of goodness. The Mockingbird Café celebrated 16 years as the town's “living room" in August with Birdstock. Photo by Gregg Martel. Even though it’s a big sign, not everyone will notice. It’s...
an17.com
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
an17.com
THREE: Stirling announces three new tenants at Hammond Square
HAMMOND --- Stirling Properties announces the arrival of Buff City Soap, Crumbl Cookies, and Marble Slab Creamery at Hammond Square shopping center. Buff City Soap specializes in plant-based soaps, handmade daily in each shop’s “Soap Makery”. They produce customizable bath bombs, laundry soaps, shaving bars, beard oils, body butters, handsoaps and more. Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and now has more than 200 stores across 31 states. Buff City Soap is planning to open in the 4th Quarter of 2022 at Hammond Square.
theadvocate.com
Principals force Bogalusa High to move season finale because of rising violence in town
Bogalusa High School’s last home game of the season will instead be played at a different location next week because of rising violence in the town, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. Next Friday's game against Albany High School was ordered to be moved to a neutral...
WLOX
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
NOLA.com
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell repays city nearly $29,000 in travel upgrade expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell has repaid the City of New Orleans for nearly $29,000 in luxury travel upgrade expenses for which she was deemed personally responsible, CAO Gilbert Montano’s office said Friday (Oct. 28). The office provided a scanned image of a check issued by Cantrell...
NOLA.com
Gambit 2022 election guide: Louisiana state senate race is a hot contest between two progressives
The special election to fill the District 5 state Senate seat is shaping up to be a nail-biter between two ambitious, progressive state representatives who generally align on major issues but now oppose each other on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democratic state Reps. Mandie Landry of House District 91 and...
theadvocate.com
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
How Louisiana Residents Can Lower Blood Sugar Levels Without Meds
One thing Louisiana is known for is amazing food. And where that can be a really good thing, it can also be troublesome for those with high glucose, or blood-sugar, levels. But there is a new report that could be good news for the half a million adults in Louisiana diagnosed with diabetes.
Police shoot suspect dead in Hammond
Troopers say on one person is dead after the confrontation with cops. It happened on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. Louisiana State Police deceives were called to investigate…
Human remains found near Mississippi military training center
Human skeletal remains were discovered near the northern boundary of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Thursday. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that conservation officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks investigating possible illegal game activity made the discovery. MDWFP officials notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
