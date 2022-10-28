Marcus Satterfield again faced a chorus of boos and criticism from South Carolina fans as the Gamecocks’ offense sputtered against Missouri. By midway through the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks struggled to find much rhythm on offense and couldn’t get within 2 scores of the Tigers. Their drives for the game ended this way: Punt-punt-punt-touchdown-punt-fumble-field goal-punt-punt-interception. The Gamecocks were also 4-for-12 on third down conversions.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO