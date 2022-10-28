ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Marcus Satterfield faces criticism, boos amid woeful effort by South Carolina offense

Marcus Satterfield again faced a chorus of boos and criticism from South Carolina fans as the Gamecocks’ offense sputtered against Missouri. By midway through the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks struggled to find much rhythm on offense and couldn’t get within 2 scores of the Tigers. Their drives for the game ended this way: Punt-punt-punt-touchdown-punt-fumble-field goal-punt-punt-interception. The Gamecocks were also 4-for-12 on third down conversions.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

The Show- Halloween, 2022

Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Have a happy and safe Halloween, everyone. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is your daily live stream for all things South Carolina Gamecocks. Myself and Phil Mullinax host and stream on the TBS YouTube channel from 11-1 eastern Monday through Friday. The Show is also available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and the live stream video is archived on YouTube.
COLUMBIA, SC
greenvillejournal.com

No longer UofSC: University of South Carolina rebrands back to USC

The question, which has been a point of contention amongst University of South Carolina students and alumni, is now officially over — again, that is. The University of South Carolina will rebrand as USC, the college announced Oct. 26. The university will also update its branding marks, focusing on...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
ELGIN, SC
WCNC

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman killed in accident at Columbia Pepsi warehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia. According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m. Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Traffic again on I-26 after large crash near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash involving a tractor trailer in the westbound lane of I-26 has cleared up after slowing traffic for hours Friday. According to SCDOT, the incident occurred around 9:30 Friday morning near mile marker 91. What led up to the crash has not been released but one traffic camera showed a semi with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. Other cameras showed backups and slowdowns of at least seven to eight miles.
CHAPIN, SC
247Sports

247Sports

