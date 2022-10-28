Read full article on original website
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler delivers head-scratching quote about South Carolina offense after loss to Mizzou
Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina offense didn’t get much going in a 23-10 loss to Mizzou on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Rattler threw for 171 yards, 0 touchdowns and an interception and the Gamecocks only managed 32 total rushing yards. It wasn’t a great performance from OC...
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcus Satterfield faces criticism, boos amid woeful effort by South Carolina offense
Marcus Satterfield again faced a chorus of boos and criticism from South Carolina fans as the Gamecocks’ offense sputtered against Missouri. By midway through the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks struggled to find much rhythm on offense and couldn’t get within 2 scores of the Tigers. Their drives for the game ended this way: Punt-punt-punt-touchdown-punt-fumble-field goal-punt-punt-interception. The Gamecocks were also 4-for-12 on third down conversions.
thecutoffnews.com
Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum predictions for Mizzou vs. South Carolina football on SEC Nation
The site of "SEC Nation" on Saturday morning was Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators football game. During the show's prediction segment, one of the games discussed was the Missouri vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football game, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Initial thoughts on the Missouri loss from Beamer
The opening statement from South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer after Saturday night's 23-10 loss to Vanderbilt.
Ridge View football team may have to forfeit all wins this season
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football team may have to forfeit all of their wins this season, which may end a possible run for region titles as a march to the playoffs. The South Carolina High School League's executive committee voted Friday to uphold sanctions against...
The Show- Halloween, 2022
Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Have a happy and safe Halloween, everyone. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is your daily live stream for all things South Carolina Gamecocks. Myself and Phil Mullinax host and stream on the TBS YouTube channel from 11-1 eastern Monday through Friday. The Show is also available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and the live stream video is archived on YouTube.
greenvillejournal.com
No longer UofSC: University of South Carolina rebrands back to USC
The question, which has been a point of contention amongst University of South Carolina students and alumni, is now officially over — again, that is. The University of South Carolina will rebrand as USC, the college announced Oct. 26. The university will also update its branding marks, focusing on...
Beamer's response to fans who want to see a change
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was asked to address the folks who think it's time for a new offensive play caller and/or a change at quarterback.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
First African-American State Trooper honored with a park in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dozens of people gathered in Newberry for the celebration and ribbon cutting of the U.S. Marshall Israel Brooks Jr. Park, a park that honors the first ever African American Highway Patrolman, Israel Brooks Jr, who joined in 1967. The park is located at 2420 Holloway street...
AOL Corp
Seven-figure winning Powerball ticket sold in South Carolina. Check your numbers
Although nobody won the $550 million jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two people who bought tickets in South Carolina won significant prizes — including a $1 million windfall. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach, while a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Columbia,...
anglerschannel.com
“I Am Bassmaster” Cover Honors Anastasia Patterson’s Passion For Sportfishing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Besting a field of nearly 800 other B.A.S.S. members in the “I Am Bassmaster” cover photo contest, Anastasia Patterson of Sumter, S.C., is living out a calling for competitive angling that started when she was just eight while serving as an ambassador for the sport.
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
WCNC
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Leeza Gibbons return to South Carolina for Dare 2 Care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza Gibbons is headed back here to her home state for her next charity gala benefiting Leeza’s Care Connection. The gala fundraiser is next week. Marti Colucci is the managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. And Katie Sayles is the program director. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the entertainment and mission of the evening.
Woman killed in accident at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia. According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m. Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman...
Traffic again on I-26 after large crash near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash involving a tractor trailer in the westbound lane of I-26 has cleared up after slowing traffic for hours Friday. According to SCDOT, the incident occurred around 9:30 Friday morning near mile marker 91. What led up to the crash has not been released but one traffic camera showed a semi with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. Other cameras showed backups and slowdowns of at least seven to eight miles.
