Linda Lou (Talbert) Caraway, 77, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the presence of her family after a brief stay at The Pines in Kirksville. Born July 31, 1945 in Kirksville, Missouri, Linda was the daughter of the late Blake Eugene and Carrie Verdene (Miller) Talbert. She was also preceded in death by; one sister, Sue Hudson; one brother, Roger Talbert and two brothers-in-law, Don Hudson and Lovell Caraway.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO