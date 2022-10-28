Read full article on original website
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
Richard 'Rick' Leon Hatfield, 60, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Richard "Rick" Leon Hatfield, 60, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. Born September 8, 1962 in Edina, Missouri, Rick was the son of the late Leon Nathan and Doris Jean (Florea) Hatfield. On May 18, 1985 in Brashear, Missouri, Rick was united in marriage to Lori McClanahan.
Sullivan County man airlifted after crash
NEAR MILAN, Missouri — A northeast Missouri man was airlifted after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Sullivan County Thursday night. According to an online crash report, the accident happened at 10 p.m. on Route T, about five miles south of Milan. The crash report states, that...
Linda Lou (Talbert) Caraway, 77, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Linda Lou (Talbert) Caraway, 77, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the presence of her family after a brief stay at The Pines in Kirksville. Born July 31, 1945 in Kirksville, Missouri, Linda was the daughter of the late Blake Eugene and Carrie Verdene (Miller) Talbert. She was also preceded in death by; one sister, Sue Hudson; one brother, Roger Talbert and two brothers-in-law, Don Hudson and Lovell Caraway.
Ahrens, HRHS one step closer to new surgery center
Kirksville, Mo. — On Wednesday, KTVO spoke with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System CEO, Todd Ahrens, who is now one step closer to bringing a new health care facility to Kirksville. While Ahrens and officials at HRHS are excited to move forward, he told KTVO that it's a meticulous process...
Buildings in Macon damaged by New Year's Eve 2020 fire being demolished
MACON, Mo. — Two buildings in Downtown Macon, Mo., are being demolished. Those are located at 118 and 120 North Rollins Street. Each building sustained significant damage in a New Year's Eve 2020 fire. 118 North Rollins Street was where the business, Long Branch Trophies and Awards had been...
