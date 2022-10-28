ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, MO

ktvo.com

Sullivan County man airlifted after crash

NEAR MILAN, Missouri — A northeast Missouri man was airlifted after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Sullivan County Thursday night. According to an online crash report, the accident happened at 10 p.m. on Route T, about five miles south of Milan. The crash report states, that...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Linda Lou (Talbert) Caraway, 77, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Linda Lou (Talbert) Caraway, 77, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the presence of her family after a brief stay at The Pines in Kirksville. Born July 31, 1945 in Kirksville, Missouri, Linda was the daughter of the late Blake Eugene and Carrie Verdene (Miller) Talbert. She was also preceded in death by; one sister, Sue Hudson; one brother, Roger Talbert and two brothers-in-law, Don Hudson and Lovell Caraway.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Ahrens, HRHS one step closer to new surgery center

Kirksville, Mo. — On Wednesday, KTVO spoke with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System CEO, Todd Ahrens, who is now one step closer to bringing a new health care facility to Kirksville. While Ahrens and officials at HRHS are excited to move forward, he told KTVO that it's a meticulous process...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Buildings in Macon damaged by New Year's Eve 2020 fire being demolished

MACON, Mo. — Two buildings in Downtown Macon, Mo., are being demolished. Those are located at 118 and 120 North Rollins Street. Each building sustained significant damage in a New Year's Eve 2020 fire. 118 North Rollins Street was where the business, Long Branch Trophies and Awards had been...
MACON, MO

