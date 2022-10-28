Read full article on original website
Owner calls for demolition of Lakeside Mall to pave way for $1 billion mixed-use project
Out with the old and in with the new — it’s what the Lakeside Mall owner plans to do after proposing to tear down most of the property to make way for a new mixed-use project.
Lakeside Mall on M-59 in Sterling Heights to be Demolished
Plans for development in Sterling Heights include the demolition of Lakeside Mall. Let's be honest, malls across America are starting to see a huge decline. Just look to your nearest mall and you will see a growing number of empty stores and parking lots. The owners of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights have plans for the land, just not the mall.
HometownLife.com
City, restaurant owners split on adding new liquor licenses in downtown Plymouth
Thai Basil owner Tanya Yaldo opened her doors in downtown Plymouth about six years ago, and she’s been hoping to get a liquor license for her restaurant ever since. While the lack of alcoholic beverages doesn’t dissuade most weekday diners, she said, those who come to the restaurant on weekends often would like a drink with their meal.
Detroit News
Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership
The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
Highland Park residents are skeptical about anonymous donor's $10B donation
Friday afternoon black business leaders from Highland Park announced a plan to pay off the city's debt to the region's water authority and invest $10 billion into the city.
Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
candgnews.com
City approves apartment complex at 14 Mile and Mound
STERLING HEIGHTS — The intersection of 14 Mile and Mound roads is on course to eventually get a new apartment complex that will include 308-square-foot microunits. ARH Land Holdings LLC presented its planned unit development proposal for an Icon Park apartment complex at an Oct. 4 Sterling Heights City Council meeting. The council approved the PUD plan 5-2, with Councilman Henry Yanez and Councilwoman Deanna Koski voting no.
The Oakland Press
Trick-or-treating hours in Oakland County
The following is a list of Halloween trick-or-treating hours, Monday Oct. 31, for communities in Oakland County. Many communities have set Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but others do not. Homeowners are advised to leave their porch lights on to indicate they are distributing treats. Auburn Hills. • No set Halloween trick-or-treating...
Cockroach infestation so bad in Wyandotte neighborhood, officials cancel trick-or-treating
A letter from Wyandotte's city engineer to residents warns of a cockroach infestation in a home that is so bad that officials had to cancel trick-or-treating Monday on 20th Street "to prevent further roach migration." The decision, the warning went on to say, is "in the best interest of the citizens."
fox2detroit.com
Eastbound I-696 closed at Greenfield in Oak Park for crash
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Emergency officials are responding to a crash on eastbound I-696 for a major crash that has shutdown the freeway. The crash, located in the eastbound lanes of I-696 and Greenfield, is in Oak Park. According to a note from the Michigan Department of Transportation, all...
I-696 closing this weekend in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, portions of westbound interstate 696 and eastbound interstate 96 will be closed as part of continued work on the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project. This project will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024. Michigan's Department of Transportation says crews will be closing westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 again to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend. Westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, including all on and off ramps. Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and go through 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.
The Oakland Press
Last call for 2022 county land bank auction
Oakland County’s final 2022 tax foreclosed property virtual auction is underway today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. After two earlier auctions of the county’s 400 available properties, 175 parcels remain. Most appear to be vacant lots, with a minimum $500 bid required. People without internet access who want to...
30-Year-Old Sarah Ratliff Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Rochester Hills (Rochester Hills, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in Rochester Hills on Saturday morning around 2:21 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Sarah Ratliff, 30, from Davison.
corpmagazine.com
Reports: Compuware Moving to Southfield
Peter Karmonos Jr., the co-founder of Compuware, moved the computer giant from its home in Farmington Hills into a new $350 million building in downtown Detroit in 2003. Nearly two decades later, Compuware may be on the move again. According to published reports, Compuware is about to move from its...
HometownLife.com
New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students
The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Carlos Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
ClickOnDetroit.com
EB I-696 closed in Oakland County due to crash
Part of I-696 in Oakland County is closed Monday morning due to a car crash. As of 6:59 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, all lanes of eastbound I-696 are closed at Greenfield Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The freeway is reportedly closed due to a crash. Details...
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
Detroit housing fund completes 2nd project, adds affordable housing to Midtown
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield joined LISC Detroit and developer JacobsStreet LLC. to celebrate the completion of the Detroit Housing for the Future Fund's second affordable housing project.The purpose of the Detroit Housing for the Future Fund (DHFF) is to help developers create affordable housing options throughout the city.The second project involved the renovation of the Belnord, a historic apartment building located at 324 Hendrie St. at Brush.According to city officials, the $2.9 million renovation received a $2.46 million loan from the DHFF. The renovations were made to 24 existing units, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit restaurant celebrates 2 year anniversary with launch of vermouth
TROY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit restaurant is celebrating two years and the launch of a new distilled spirit. Cucina Lab Torino, out of Troy, has released a vermouth that’ll be available to Detroiters. ROSSO Bitta’s vermouth will be available for purchase at Cucina Lab Torino, Pape Joe’s...
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
