Iggy Pop Recruits Chad Smith And Duff McKagan For New Single 'Frenzy'

By Katrina Nattress
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Iggy Pop is back with an "unadulterated primal rock" single aptly titled "Frenzy." The new song was released via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt , and was backed by an all-star band that features Watt on guitar, Guns N’ Roses Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith on drums.

In addition to the single, Watt also produced Iggy Pop's upcoming album, which will be the follow up to 2019's Free. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” the rock legend said in a recent statement. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the s**t out of you. Have a great day.”

As for the song, Iggy had this to say: “Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood.” Details about the upcoming have yet to be revealed. For now, get a taste of Iggy's new era with "Frenzy" below.

Watt first made a name for himself by working with pop stars like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone , but the producer is becoming well known in the rock world too and has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Pearl Jam . He also backed Eddie Vedder on his solo tour as part of his Earthlings band.

