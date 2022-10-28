Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football going to reportedly be without 15 total players against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a Week 9 matchup against Penn State without several players. Per Griffin Strom of 11W, the Buckeyes will be without 15 total players in Week 9. Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss another game due to a lingering hamstring injury. Starting CB Cameron Brown will also miss his 4th game out of the last 5.
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10
Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
247Sports
Nick Saban issues statement on death of legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban issued a statement Friday in wake of the death of longtime former Georgia football head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. Saban, in the statement, described Dooley as "one of my favorite people in the world" as the college football community mourned Dooley's passing.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
Ohio State football handed brutal Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news ahead of matchup vs. Penn State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury woes have been a dark stain on what has otherwise been a good season for the Ohio State football team. After suffering an injury in Week 1, the star wide receiver has missed significant time. It seemed like he was on track to return after being cleared to play last week against Iowa.
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
Desmond Howard Has Surprising Admission About Michigan's Upcoming Game
ESPN's Desmond Howard may be confident in his beloved Michigan Wolverines as they face the Michigan State Spartans this weekend, but that doesn't mean he's taking the game lightly. Appearing on Get Up today, Howard admitted that he's "always worried" because of the weird history that the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry...
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
Beamer's response to fans who want to see a change
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was asked to address the folks who think it's time for a new offensive play caller and/or a change at quarterback.
247Sports
Tennessee football: Ex-Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers calls Vols' pass defense 'terrible'
Tennessee football is unbeaten and boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering Halloween Weekend, but the Vols do have deficiencies on the other side of the football. The pass defense is a particular concern for Tennessee — the Vols rank last in the Power Five and second-to-last nationally among FBS teams — and something SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers says must not be overlooked.
PHOTOS: No. 11 Vols gash No. 2 Gonzaga, 99-80
Friday was a strong night for the 11th-ranked Tennessee basketball team, and GoVols247 was on hand to cover the action. And Chris Jones from USA Today was on hand to capture the action on camera. Senior transfer guard and Tennessee native Tyreke Key poured in 26 points off the bench,...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin's future as Ole Miss football coach pondered by 247Sports' analyst Josh Pate
Lane Kiffin arrived at Ole Miss in 2020, and helped turn the program around. Would he ever leave Oxford? On a recent edition of Late Kick Live, Josh Pate was asked by a listener if Kiffin would leave for any other job aside from Alabama, and he had an interesting response.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky
Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
247Sports
