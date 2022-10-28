ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fun 104.3

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Nonprofit connects 'historically excluded' youth with creative careers through in-depth field trips

MINNEAPOLIS — A nonprofit that started as a campaign in 2020 to bring people back into museums and galleries hit hard by COVID-19 has now taken on a youth-centered focus. InspireMSP is leveraging the partnerships they formed to provide in-depth, hands-on field trips and backstage tours to students, starting in seventh and eighth grade, from six different public schools and community organizations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wizmnews.com

Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop

The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Deer hunting opener Saturday, Nov. 5

The 2022 firearm season for deer hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 5. As hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead. “A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

People of Color Career Fair returns to the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — The People of Color Career Fair is returning to the Twin Cities this fall for its ninth year. The one-day networking event will be held on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The career fair aims to bring employers to people of color in the area to help them find a job and combat the unemployment rate in Minnesota for minorities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November

Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store

Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
CHASKA, MN
KARE 11

Twin Cities Chef Yia Vang to star in new cooking show 'Feral'

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Twin Cities master chef and James Beard Award nominee Yia Vang is coming to a TV screen near you!. Yang, the mind behind Union Hmong Kitchen in the North Loop, is set to star in a new Outdoor Channel original series called "Feral," debuting Nov. 28. In the show, Vang will chase, harvest, cook and eat some less-traditional species, like common carp, feral hogs and Burmese python!
KARE 11

National nonprofit moves headquarters to St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editors note: the above video first aired on Sept 9., 2022. A national nonprofit has crossed the border and set up shop in Minnesota’s capital city. Little Free Library, which was founded in Hudson, Wisc., announced on Thursday that it has relocated its headquarters to the Wycliff Building in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

