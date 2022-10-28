Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
Ahead of elections, state Dems poised to sweep across Connecticut
With a new spate of polls, fundraising disclosures and political ratings emerging in the past week, Democrats are poised to sweep Connecticut in the upcoming elections. While Democrats are fending off strong Republican challengers in several deep-blue states, Connecticuters so far seem to be sticking with Gov. Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal among other state and local Democrats. The sole race where Republicans appear to be on the brink of winning is in Connecticut’s 5th district, which is also the only congressional seat in New England with a chance of turning red.
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bob Stefanowski is pitching a softer side with a clearer direction in the 2022 CT governor race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In his second bid for governor, Republican Bob Stefanowksi has spent much of his campaign painting a picture of Connecticut in crisis – out of control crime, people struggling to pay their bills, corruption swirling around state government.
milfordmirror.com
Dan Haar: 5 keys to a Stefanowski upset of Lamont for CT governor
Polls show Republican Bob Stefanowski trailing Gov. Ned Lamont by between 6 points and 15 points heading into next Tuesday’s rematch for governor. Most ominously for the Madison business consultant, the two public polls that have been done multiple times -- Quinnipiac University and WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College -- show margins for Lamont holding up as Election Day nears.
NBC Connecticut
Bob Stefanowski Says He Misspoke About His Position on Abortion
During Thursday night’s gubernatorial forum, Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski said he thinks abortion should be limited to the first trimester. On Friday, he backtracked, saying he misspoke. Surrounded by “Mom’s for Bob,” a group of mothers supporting his campaign, Stefanowski faced the media in a news conference held directly...
Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’
A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
Connecticut’s 3rd Congressional District race pits Rosa DeLauro against Lesley DeNardis
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some have called it a Herculean task: unseating the longest-serving member of Congress from Connecticut, Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, but Republican Lesley DeNardis is trying to do just that. The 3rd Congressional District includes 25 Connecticut cities and towns from Ansonia to East Haven and Middletown to Waterbury and New […]
milfordmirror.com
CT schools starting to charge for school meals as aid depletes
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many school districts in Connecticut are preparing to stop offering free meals with state funds expected to run out as early as November. Under federal law, school districts with 40 percent or more students from low-income families receiving food...
ctexaminer.com
Himes Holds Comfortable Lead Over Stevenson in Latest Poll by CT Examiner
Buoyed by solid approval numbers and a strong lean toward Democrats in the 4th District’s generic ballot, Rep. Jim Himes appears well ahead of his Republican challenger Jayme Stevenson among likely voters according to a new poll commissioned by CT Examiner. In a two-way contest, Jim Himes leads Jayme...
Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
NBC Connecticut
Three More $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets in CT as Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion
The Powerball jackpot for tonight is up to $1 billion. On Saturday night, three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000. The winning numbers on Saturday night were 19-31-40-46-57 and the Powerball was 23. All three tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The cash option for the $1 billion...
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
cbia.com
Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’
Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
The 10 Most Scenic Hiking Trails in Connecticut
Connecticut is one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., with its rolling hills, rocky cliffs, and mountains. Many hiking trails in Connecticut feature rushing rivers, gorgeous waterfalls, and spectacular views.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Students Show Steep Losses in Math and Reading, According Harvard Study
Students in grades 3 to 8 lost on average about 7 months of learning in mathematics, and 4 ½ months of reading instruction in Connecticut between 2019 and 2022, according to newly released data by the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard. Those losses were most notable in districts with high numbers of low-income students.
Connecticut giving $23.9M in rent rebates to 45K people
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 45,000 renters in Connecticut will receive a collective $23.9 million this fall from a rent rebate program, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The renters will receive an average of $540 as part of the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program, which aims to help those who are elderly […]
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen from Maine to New Hampshire
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
Rent Help Checks of $700 to $900 to Connecticut Citizens
Rent is the highest it has ever been in years. Landlords are passing on inflationary pressures to their tenants. It has been hard for renters to afford housing expenses. The state wants to help people who are in this vulnerable position.
The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — After Netflix released its latest thriller series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, based on the gruesome true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Americans are reminded of their fascination with serial killers. Serial killers, sometimes referred to as serial murderers, are defined in many ways. Over the years an exact definition has not been […]
