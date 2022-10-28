ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Yale Daily News

Ahead of elections, state Dems poised to sweep across Connecticut

With a new spate of polls, fundraising disclosures and political ratings emerging in the past week, Democrats are poised to sweep Connecticut in the upcoming elections. While Democrats are fending off strong Republican challengers in several deep-blue states, Connecticuters so far seem to be sticking with Gov. Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal among other state and local Democrats. The sole race where Republicans appear to be on the brink of winning is in Connecticut’s 5th district, which is also the only congressional seat in New England with a chance of turning red.
milfordmirror.com

Dan Haar: 5 keys to a Stefanowski upset of Lamont for CT governor

Polls show Republican Bob Stefanowski trailing Gov. Ned Lamont by between 6 points and 15 points heading into next Tuesday’s rematch for governor. Most ominously for the Madison business consultant, the two public polls that have been done multiple times -- Quinnipiac University and WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College -- show margins for Lamont holding up as Election Day nears.
NBC Connecticut

Bob Stefanowski Says He Misspoke About His Position on Abortion

During Thursday night’s gubernatorial forum, Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski said he thinks abortion should be limited to the first trimester. On Friday, he backtracked, saying he misspoke. Surrounded by “Mom’s for Bob,” a group of mothers supporting his campaign, Stefanowski faced the media in a news conference held directly...
i95 ROCK

Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’

A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
milfordmirror.com

CT schools starting to charge for school meals as aid depletes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many school districts in Connecticut are preparing to stop offering free meals with state funds expected to run out as early as November. Under federal law, school districts with 40 percent or more students from low-income families receiving food...
NBC News

Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
DoingItLocal

ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
cbia.com

Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’

Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
WTNH

Connecticut giving $23.9M in rent rebates to 45K people

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 45,000 renters in Connecticut will receive a collective $23.9 million this fall from a rent rebate program, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The renters will receive an average of $540 as part of the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program, which aims to help those who are elderly […]
WTNH

The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — After Netflix released its latest thriller series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, based on the gruesome true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Americans are reminded of their fascination with serial killers. Serial killers, sometimes referred to as serial murderers, are defined in many ways. Over the years an exact definition has not been […]
