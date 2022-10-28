Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Gambit 2022 election guide: Louisiana state senate race is a hot contest between two progressives
The special election to fill the District 5 state Senate seat is shaping up to be a nail-biter between two ambitious, progressive state representatives who generally align on major issues but now oppose each other on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democratic state Reps. Mandie Landry of House District 91 and...
theadvocate.com
Principals force Bogalusa High to move season finale because of rising violence in town
Bogalusa High School’s last home game of the season will instead be played at a different location next week because of rising violence in the town, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. Next Friday's game against Albany High School was ordered to be moved to a neutral...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays New Orleans $29,000 for flight upgrades
After months of controversy over the costs of her overseas travel, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has repaid City Hall for about $29,000 in first- and business-class flight upgrades. Her chief administrative officer, Gilbert Montaño, confirmed the repayment Friday afternoon, adding that he hoped it would put the matter to...
Mayor Cantrell repays city nearly $29,000 in travel upgrade expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell has repaid the City of New Orleans for nearly $29,000 in luxury travel upgrade expenses for which she was deemed personally responsible, CAO Gilbert Montano’s office said Friday (Oct. 28). The office provided a scanned image of a check issued by Cantrell...
NOLA.com
Baker Donelson adds attorneys, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Baker Donelson has added two attorneys in its New Orleans office:. Melanie Breaux joins as of counsel in the Real Estate/Finance Group. She handles issues such as commercial leasing, real property conveyances, asset acquisitions and divestitures, and secured and unsecured lending. She earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Tulane...
an17.com
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is home to fewer kids than decades ago. Do its playgrounds need to adapt?
When Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng asked a crowd of parents this month how to boost participation at central Metairie's Johnny Bright Playground, she emphasized that “we’re a different community than we were in the 1970s.”. She’s right. Over the last half-century, Jefferson Parish’s youth population...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Obscure provision in La. constitution allows government entities to avoid paying settlements indefinitely
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mercedes Barrios loved her kids, all of them. Along with her two biological children, she cared for and taught hundreds of others over her 30-year career as a teacher. Barrios was fluent in three languages and taught Spanish and French in New Orleans. In October 2002,...
NOLA.com
Festivals and fundraisers fill up the fall calendar in St. Tammany Parish
Popular restaurateurs and professional cooks will team up with some local VIPS and to combat child sex abuse and trafficking on the north shore with the 10th annual Men Who Cook competition on Nov. 6 in downtown Covington, and all ticketed guests get to sample the culinary creations that result.
brproud.com
Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
Northshore shooting near Covington
Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
fox8live.com
Port of New Orleans making progress on a planned new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Port of New Orleans says major progress is being made on the planned $1.5 billion container facility that will be built in St. Bernard Parish, and on Thursday (Oct. 27) it released updated designs based upon input gathered from the community. The Louisiana International Terminal...
NOLA.com
John Stanton: On election day, vote for anyone but Scalise and Kennedy
This year Gambit’s editorial board decided to focus our endorsements on local issues and offices. We did so largely because it better represents our broader editorial focus on what is happening on the ground in New Orleans and the immediate surrounding areas (Here's our endorsements for this year's ballot).
New Orleans' Dem Mayor LaToya Cantrell is shamed into repaying $29,000 of taxpayer cash she blew on first-class flights, after initially refusing to do by claiming flying economy is unsafe for black women
LaToya Cantrell, the controversial Democratic mayor of New Orleans, repaid the city nearly $29,000 she wrongfully used in city cash for first class flights after justifying it by saying economy class is unsafe for black women. The mayor paid for the flights after she spent more than $40,000 on a...
New Orleans-based think tank sues to challenge student loan forgiveness
The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a conservative think tank based in New Orleans, has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on behalf of Louisiana Attorney Tommy Badeaux, claiming student loan debt cancellation is illegal.
bogalusadailynews.com
Mississippi man killed in head-on Washington Parish crash
On Monday morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Louisiana Highway 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Miss., according to LSP Trooper William Huggins. Huggins...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell signs new garbage collection contracts as New Orleans hauler fights on
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday she is pressing forward with new garbage collection contracts for about half of New Orleans, improving reliability and restoring curbside recycling even as a federal court order threatens to put a kink in those plans. During a contract-signing ceremony on the lakefront, Cantrell and other...
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
Mayor Cantrell presents spending plan that includes a cut to NOPD budget
NEW ORLEANS — The relationship between the New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the city council has been strained in recent months. They’ve clashed over public safety; the mayor’s travel expenses and a proposed charter change amendment giving the council confirmation power over the mayor’s top appointees.
Rock 'n' Bowl owner takes fire for social post; says attack on Pelosi 'despicable'
NEW ORLEANS — The owner of a couple of high-profile businesses in Mid-City is coming under fire on social media for a post that seemed to champion a patron wearing a Halloween costume making light of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband just the day before.
