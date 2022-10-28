43-year-old James Santiago, Jr. of Batavia is in trouble again. He’d been awaiting sentencing on domestic violence charges from last year. Over the weekend, Santiago was involved in another domestic dispute, during which he allegedly attacked a woman while in a car and refused to let her leave. He then allegedly took the vehicle without the owner’s consent. New charges now include kidnapping, strangulation and assault. Santiago was committed to Genesee County Jail without bail. He is a Level 2 offender on the NYS Sex Offender Registry and has served three previous state prison terms: For having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl, for robbery and also for assault.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO