Suspect in Rochester gang violence in court Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington, the man police say was the leader of a large-scale marijuana operation, appeared in court Tuesday for what was scheduled to be a detention hearing. Washington’s detention hearing was supposed to take place last month but had been canceled last minute over a conflict of interest with the attorney. […]
Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October. In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards […]
RPD: Investigator violated rules while detaining paramedic at Strong Hospital
According to RPD, a paramedic at the hospital allegedly bumped her door against Investigator Charles LoTiempo's patrol car, which led to the investigator detaining the paramedic while she was tending to a patient.
13 WHAM
City to send pink envelopes to drug buyers
Rochester, N.Y. — Bright pink envelopes will soon be mailed to people spotted buying drugs on North Clinton Avenue. "This is not a criminal arrest, so we don’t have to witness an exchange of drugs and money," said Linda Kingsley, corporation counsel for the city. "We just need to see some interactions between a drug dealer and someone driving in the area."
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Rochester’s 19th ward
There, police found a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.
WHEC TV-10
RPD Internal Investigation: Investigator Involved in EMT Arrest at Strong Hospital Violated Regulations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Investigator seen on camera pushing an EMT up against the registration desk inside Strong Hospital and cuffing her while she had a patient on the stretcher, has been found to have violated at least one of the Rochester Police Department Rules and Regulations.
WHEC TV-10
Man headed to prison for murder, attempted murder
A parolee will be spending the next 50 years at least in prison after killing a man in the city – and nearly killing another. Robert Colon was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of Roger Palermo in March 2021 on First Street in Rochester. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says Palermo was not the intended target.
WHEC TV-10
Two teens shot on Weld Street, one has died
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said two teenagers were shot on Weld Street near Scio Street on Tuesday. One of the victims died at the scene. RPD officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. after getting calls for a shooting. They found the male in his late teens dead from an upper-body gunshot wound.
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting, Irondequoit censure
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Batavia man facing rape, drug possession charges
He's scheduled to return to court on November 15.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Sullivan St. Shooting
Rochester police are investigating a shooting this morning that wounded a 37-year-old city man. It happened around 5:30 this morning on Sullivan Street. The man ran to the corner of Clifford and Joseph avenues to call for help. Police detained a person on Sullivan, but it's not clear if the...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
House of Mercy reopens after deadly attack in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy reopened on Tuesday after being closed for three months. That closure came after a deadly machete attack on August 7, allegedly by one of the shelter’s residents; killing a resident, and injuring another. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a […]
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: Police seeking persons of interest in retired officer's murder
On this week's Crime Stoppers segment, Rochester Police Department investigators Kirk Pero and Paul Dondorfer joined us to talk about the investigation of the murder of 50-year-old William Keith Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Booker was shot and killed Sept. 26 in the area of Jefferson...
rochesterfirst.com
No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
43-year-old James Santiago, Jr. of Batavia is in trouble again. He’d been awaiting sentencing on domestic violence charges from last year. Over the weekend, Santiago was involved in another domestic dispute, during which he allegedly attacked a woman while in a car and refused to let her leave. He then allegedly took the vehicle without the owner’s consent. New charges now include kidnapping, strangulation and assault. Santiago was committed to Genesee County Jail without bail. He is a Level 2 offender on the NYS Sex Offender Registry and has served three previous state prison terms: For having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl, for robbery and also for assault.
WHEC TV-10
Newark woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend multiple times
NEWARK, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Newark woman following an investigation into a domestic incident that happened on West Miller Street in the Village of Newark. Deputies arrested Casey A. McCabe, age 29, of Mobile Drive in Newark for assault, and...
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot on Genesee Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot last night on Genesee Street near Epworth Street on Monday. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Rochester police officers responded to calls for a shooting at around 7 p.m. After...
iheart.com
Man Arrested in September Rochester Homicide
Rochester police have made an arrest in a homicide last month on the city's north side. 29-year-old Kenneth Scott allegedly gunned down 40-year-old Lamar Brandon Cassevoy of Rochester on Mazda Terrace on September 22nd. Police say an argument between the two led to the fatal shot. Scott will be arraigned...
iheart.com
Rochester to Participate in a Program Designed to Reduce Violent Crime
Rochester has been chosen to take part in a federal program designed to reduce violent crime. The National Public Safety Partnership allows the city to get crime-fighting resources from the Justice Department. That includes expedited, coordinated training and technical assistance to help Rochester cut down on gun, drug, and gang...
