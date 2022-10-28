ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Suspect in Rochester gang violence in court Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington, the man police say was the leader of a large-scale marijuana operation, appeared in court Tuesday for what was scheduled to be a detention hearing. Washington’s detention hearing was supposed to take place last month but had been canceled last minute over a conflict of interest with the attorney. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October. In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City to send pink envelopes to drug buyers

Rochester, N.Y. — Bright pink envelopes will soon be mailed to people spotted buying drugs on North Clinton Avenue. "This is not a criminal arrest, so we don’t have to witness an exchange of drugs and money," said Linda Kingsley, corporation counsel for the city. "We just need to see some interactions between a drug dealer and someone driving in the area."
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man headed to prison for murder, attempted murder

A parolee will be spending the next 50 years at least in prison after killing a man in the city – and nearly killing another. Robert Colon was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of Roger Palermo in March 2021 on First Street in Rochester. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says Palermo was not the intended target.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two teens shot on Weld Street, one has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said two teenagers were shot on Weld Street near Scio Street on Tuesday. One of the victims died at the scene. RPD officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. after getting calls for a shooting. They found the male in his late teens dead from an upper-body gunshot wound.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Sullivan St. Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a shooting this morning that wounded a 37-year-old city man. It happened around 5:30 this morning on Sullivan Street. The man ran to the corner of Clifford and Joseph avenues to call for help. Police detained a person on Sullivan, but it's not clear if the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

House of Mercy reopens after deadly attack in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy reopened on Tuesday after being closed for three months. That closure came after a deadly machete attack on August 7, allegedly by one of the shelter’s residents; killing a resident, and injuring another. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

43-year-old James Santiago, Jr. of Batavia is in trouble again. He’d been awaiting sentencing on domestic violence charges from last year. Over the weekend, Santiago was involved in another domestic dispute, during which he allegedly attacked a woman while in a car and refused to let her leave. He then allegedly took the vehicle without the owner’s consent. New charges now include kidnapping, strangulation and assault. Santiago was committed to Genesee County Jail without bail. He is a Level 2 offender on the NYS Sex Offender Registry and has served three previous state prison terms: For having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl, for robbery and also for assault.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot last night on Genesee Street near Epworth Street on Monday. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Rochester police officers responded to calls for a shooting at around 7 p.m. After...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Arrested in September Rochester Homicide

Rochester police have made an arrest in a homicide last month on the city's north side. 29-year-old Kenneth Scott allegedly gunned down 40-year-old Lamar Brandon Cassevoy of Rochester on Mazda Terrace on September 22nd. Police say an argument between the two led to the fatal shot. Scott will be arraigned...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester to Participate in a Program Designed to Reduce Violent Crime

Rochester has been chosen to take part in a federal program designed to reduce violent crime. The National Public Safety Partnership allows the city to get crime-fighting resources from the Justice Department. That includes expedited, coordinated training and technical assistance to help Rochester cut down on gun, drug, and gang...
ROCHESTER, NY

