Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Get in the holiday spirit with these art workshops in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – It’s not too early to start thinking about holiday gifts, and what’s better than a handmade one?. The Ann Arbor Art Center is offering adult and family-friendly winter workshops ranging from hot cocoa mugs and sterling silver earrings to light-up Christmas trees and ornaments.
ANN ARBOR, MI
schoolcraftconnection.com

Death and memories

The Day of the Dead, a phrase that sounds somewhat dark and macabre, instead bringing the nostalgic colors of fall and the smell of freshly baked sweets, flowers and candles. The inviting voices of the ones we’ve lost linger to warm the bitter halls with joy and laughter. Memories of music and singing can be heard in the cemeteries where you see family gather once more; together remembering with celebration the life of the lost. This is the Day of the Dead.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A look back: Harry Houdini’s last performance 96 years after his Halloween death in Detroit

DETROIT – On Oct. 24, 1926, the legendary magician Harry Houdini performed what would be his final show before his untimely death at a Detroit hospital. Houdini was 52 years old when he performed at the Garrick Theatre that night in Detroit. He was reportedly in a lot of pain and suffering from a 104-degree temperature and cold sweats, but historians say he insisted on going onstage at the Garrick Theater.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Youth Choir's 2nd Annual Gala: Celebrating 26 Years of Music

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Youth Choir is hosting a gala celebrating its 26th year of bringing the youth together through music. The program is designed for ages 8-18 and teaches music education, dance and theatrical arts. Its 2nd Annual Gala: Celebrating 26 Years of Music will be...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Afro-Caribbean culture this weekend

Are you looking to get on the dance floor this weekend? Lucky for you, a Halloween event celebrating African Caribbean culture is taking place in Detroit on Saturday. Brendan Asante, founder of Jerk X Jollof, and Chef Godwin Ihentuge from Yum Village joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss the celebration.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Metro Detroit goes all-in on Halloween activities with events and festivals throughout many of our communities. R.E.S.P.E.C.T (Music Hall), Friday and Saturday: It’s the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul. Relive the songs that put Aretha Franklin and Detroit on the map with a concert spectacular celebrating her legacy and unforgettable music. From “Natural Woman” to “Chain of Fools,” you’ll be dancing and singing to Aretha’s catalog of hits with a live band and some of the most accomplished singers. Three shows only. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Stay safe on Halloween around Ann Arbor with these trick-or-treat tips

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Celebrate Halloween on Monday by making a plan to trick or treat safely. On social media, Sheriff Clayton of the Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office shared several ways community members can stay safe while collecting candy. “Halloween is a fun time in Washtenaw County,” Sheriff...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Outsider.com

Cockroach Invasion Puts a Damper on Halloween in Michigan Town

In an almost ironic twist, something creepy and crawly is putting an end to a popular Halloween tradition in one Detroit suburb. This comes as cockroaches seem to be taking over the Michigan neighborhood. According to a letter from the Wyandotte city engineer a cockroach infestation in one home has prompted officials to cancel Trick-or-Treating on Monday night.
WYANDOTTE, MI
beltmag.com

Dogs of Detroit

We throttle under the Ambassador Bridge. Soon, swags of lights will dangle,. but down the river, past the warehouse with peeling Boblo signage—a little. farther—Zug Island begins to mass. From first distance old stacks. rise like spindles, one belching flame in the twilight—a singularity— votive candle or...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A former Olympian returns to Detroit to spread awareness about adoption

Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor, is returning to Detroit to help spread awareness about adoption and raise money for a local organization that helps children find their forever homes. The former Olympian is on a mission to spread the word about adoption. He teamed up with...
DETROIT, MI

