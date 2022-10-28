ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: November 2022

5-9 p.m. at Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa. Family and pups, what more do you need for fun? This event is free to attend (bring a pet supply item to donate). Guests can enjoy food vendors, live music, entertainment and animal adoptions. And, of course, four-legged friends are welcome!
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gilbert residents might notice discolored water; here's why they should not worry

GILBERT, Ariz. - Residents in parts of Gilbert may notice that something is off with their water this week. Officials with the East Valley town say people could see some discolored water coming out of the tap, as they start maintenance projects. The project involves crews shutting down a main transmission line, so they can drain it and inspect it with a robotic scanning device.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

No tricks, just treats coming on Meridian Road

Beginning this week, Queen Creek drivers can look forward to less traffic and quicker commute times thanks to the completion of a mile-long section of Meridian Road connecting town center with State Route 24. Completion of the $16-million project, set to open to motorists, means “a continuous north-south connection from...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Best New Restaurants 2022

A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
PHOENIX, AZ
Builder

The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix

In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa apartment shooting leaves man dead, 2 others injured

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured early Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street. It's still unclear what happened, but officers described a chaotic scene after finding one...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, four hospitalized after deadly accident in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and four injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 3-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire officials say that 4 people were taken to a nearby hospital, two of which were in critical condition, and a fifth person is dead.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Wrong-way driver dies in Phoenix after crashing into 3 vehicles

PHOENIX — The driver of a wrong-way vehicle died early Sunday after crashing into three vehicles, injuring others, authorities said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road that happened around 5:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Jose Molina,...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Mammoth development clears first city hurdle

The mammoth Optima McDowell Mountain Village mixed-use development near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 cleared its first hurdle last week. The Scottsdale Planning Commission approved the proposed mixed-use project by a 6-1 vote on Oct. 26. Planning Commissioner Christian Serena cast the lone vote against it.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say

PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death in crashed car in west Phoenix; suspect sought

PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road and found a man inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence behind a business.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy