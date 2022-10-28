Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: November 2022
5-9 p.m. at Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa. Family and pups, what more do you need for fun? This event is free to attend (bring a pet supply item to donate). Guests can enjoy food vendors, live music, entertainment and animal adoptions. And, of course, four-legged friends are welcome!
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert residents might notice discolored water; here's why they should not worry
GILBERT, Ariz. - Residents in parts of Gilbert may notice that something is off with their water this week. Officials with the East Valley town say people could see some discolored water coming out of the tap, as they start maintenance projects. The project involves crews shutting down a main transmission line, so they can drain it and inspect it with a robotic scanning device.
East Valley Tribune
No tricks, just treats coming on Meridian Road
Beginning this week, Queen Creek drivers can look forward to less traffic and quicker commute times thanks to the completion of a mile-long section of Meridian Road connecting town center with State Route 24. Completion of the $16-million project, set to open to motorists, means “a continuous north-south connection from...
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
Builder
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix
In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona is in for a major cooldown as temps are expected to drop: Live radar, updates
Much of Arizona is in for a major cool down as the National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep through the latter part of this week, and that includes snow. Some parts of the state, including Phoenix metro, will feel daily highs in the lows 60s by the end of the week.
AZFamily
MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility
Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two officers are on leave after video shows them in a...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa apartment shooting leaves man dead, 2 others injured
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured early Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street. It's still unclear what happened, but officers described a chaotic scene after finding one...
AZFamily
One dead, four hospitalized after deadly accident in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and four injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 3-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire officials say that 4 people were taken to a nearby hospital, two of which were in critical condition, and a fifth person is dead.
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
KTAR.com
Wrong-way driver dies in Phoenix after crashing into 3 vehicles
PHOENIX — The driver of a wrong-way vehicle died early Sunday after crashing into three vehicles, injuring others, authorities said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road that happened around 5:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Jose Molina,...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wind, rain, snow and a BIG cool-down coming!
PHOENIX — Major changes are coming to Arizona this week as a big fall storm system moves in. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees by Thursday, putting us around 20 degrees below normal for this time of year!. Winds are also picking up as this storm system approaches. Expect...
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
scottsdale.org
Mammoth development clears first city hurdle
The mammoth Optima McDowell Mountain Village mixed-use development near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 cleared its first hurdle last week. The Scottsdale Planning Commission approved the proposed mixed-use project by a 6-1 vote on Oct. 26. Planning Commissioner Christian Serena cast the lone vote against it.
I-TEAM: Valley contractor with history of complaints sued after family says he destroyed their home
PHOENIX — Jason McClure walks through the construction inside his north Phoenix home as his wife, Challyn, holds their small baby. As he navigates around the exposed beams and torn-up floors and bathrooms, he recalls how the renovation was supposed to be finished by the holidays. “Our goal was...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death in crashed car in west Phoenix; suspect sought
PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road and found a man inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence behind a business.
