Lafayette, LA

Northside High cleared after bomb threat

By Seth Linscombe, Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

UPDATE, 2:45 P.M.: Northside High is now shelter in place and will release the students once the school day is done. Police did not find any threat on the campus.

ORIGINAL, 12:39 P.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Police investigating a threat at Northside High school.

According to Matthew Benoit with Lafayette Police, law enforcement are currently on the scene. Students are being escorted to an exterior location as a precaution and are safe. Officers are conducting an investigation and visitors are not being allowed to enter or leave campus.

Lafayette Parish School System will be sending updates to parents. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

