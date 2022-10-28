ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Donald Trump Back On Twitter? Not So Fast, Says Elon Musk

Many anticipate that Twitter will undergo a number of changes as a result of Elon Musk's acquisition of the micro-blogging platform. The company's stance on free speech is anticipated to be one of the most significant, with reports the billionaire is preparing to remove lifetime bans on certain users. After...
The Hill

Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover

Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
The Independent

Voices: Twitter was losing users long before this deal. Has Elon Musk bought a lemon?

Well, that’s that. After months of talking about it – and talking, and talking – Elon Musk owns Twitter.His first order of business after finalising the $44bn (£37.9bn) deal on 27 October? Firing chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy head Vijaya Gadde – an action that surprised no one, as Musk had publicly accused Twitter executives of misleading him about, among other things, the number of fake accounts and bots on the platform.The rest of Twitter, meanwhile, is bracing for other moves. There will likely be layoffs of hundreds, if not thousands,...
Investopedia

Binance Invests $500 Million in Musk's Twitter Takeover

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said it invested $500 million as part of $500 million in Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter (TWTR), a small but significant move that fueled speculation the social media company could eventually be powered by blockchain technology. "We wired...
ABC News

Timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control Twitter

On Oct. 4, Elon Musk reversed himself and offered to honor his original proposal to buy Twitter for $44 billion — a deal he had spent the previous several months trying to wriggle out of. He made the latest offer just two weeks before a Twitter lawsuit aimed at forcing Musk to go through with the deal was scheduled to go to trial in Delaware Chancery Court. After receiving Musk’s offer, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction.
americanmilitarynews.com

See here: Journalists, others lose their minds at Musk owning Twitter

Twitter has been Elon Musk’s company for less than 24 hours, and verified “blue-check” users on the platform, including journalists, expressed fear and loathing over the ownership. Taylor Lorenz, a technology columnist for the Washington Post and former New York Times reporter, tweeted that it seemed like...
SFGate

Elon Musk Yuks It Up on Twitter as Employees Brace for Layoffs

Elon Musk is readying to layoff employees at Twitter, according to four sources who spoke with The New York Times. Some may lose their positions as soon as this weekend per the report. He has already fired several executives according to Washington Post, including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde.
SFGate

Musk has a decision to make on Section 230: Does he support it or not?

Section 230 is a foundational internet law that immunizes website owners from being held responsible in civil lawsuits for what people post on their sites. On Thursday, the world's richest man completed his acquisition of the social media company and immediately fired the firm's CEO and three of its other top executives. Since then, Musk's lieutenants have been at work inside the company, meeting with senior managers and drawing up layoff plans.

