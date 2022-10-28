Read full article on original website
linknky.com
House District 66 Preview: Democrat Tim Montgomery vs. Republican Steve Rawlings
Republican Steve Rawlings toppled fellow Republican incumbent Rep. Ed Massey (R-Union) in the May primary. Massey — who has represented District 66 since 2019 and previously served on the Boone County board of education and was the House House Judiciary Committee chairman — was easily defeated by challenger Rawlings who tallied 2,695 votes to Massey’s 1,227.
MSNBC
As elections near, Cruz asks the wrong question about ‘blue cities’
Much of the political world is keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania’s elections, and for good reason: Voters in the Keystone State are poised to make important decisions in competitive gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, which are likely to have an impact on the whole country. But as Election...
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County...
Washington Examiner
New forecast predicts four key races are heading GOP’s way as Democratic struggles continue
With less than two weeks before Election Day, four key midterm races have shifted in the GOP’s favor, giving Republicans hope they can seize control of Congress in November. Two House races in California, as well as one in Oregon and a Senate race in Arizona, have been updated by election forecasters to reflect GOP gains, with many shifting from leaning Democratic to being deemed as toss-ups.
Democrats widen lead to 5 points on generic congressional ballot: survey
Democrats’ lead on the generic congressional ballot widened to 5 points in the newest Politico-Morning Consult survey. Forty seven percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Democratic candidate if the midterm elections were held today, compared to 42 percent who would support a Republican, the poll found.
Biden's Safe Districts are Falling Into Republican Hands
Four districts that decisively went to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election are at risk of flipping red this midterm election. Republicans running for the House of Representatives in California, Oregon and Connecticut—states that have all leaned blue on a national level—are all ahead of or in a neck-and-neck contest with their Democratic opponents.
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Republicans ride optimistic wave into closing week of campaign, with all eyes on fight for Senate control
Republicans are riding a wave of optimism into the closing week of the fall campaign, eyeing seats far deeper into Democratic terrain than party leaders imagined only weeks ago, with rising GOP confidence of winning a strong House majority amid signs that critical Senate seats are also increasingly within their grasp.
Washington Examiner
Biden goes on offense against Republicans on economy in final campaign push
President Joe Biden is sharpening his economic message in the final two weeks of midterm campaigning, aggressively targeting Republicans as threats to economic security at both the individual and societal levels. Biden made a stop in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday to promote manufacturing but spent much of his speech...
The Revenge of Tim ‘I Told You So’ Ryan
LIMA, OH. — A typical Democrat wouldn’t be here. It’s the final stretch of his Senate race, and Tim Ryan is spending one of the campaign’s last Saturdays in Allen County, where Trump won by a mammoth 40 points two years ago. Most in his party believe the white working-class voters here have been permanently lost to the GOP. But Ryan made his way to this cavernous union hall in northwest Ohio because he hasn’t given up. On stage, the 10-term congressman stood before a crowd of just a few dozen. He talked about ending a “broken economic system” in which...
Kentucky high school football playoffs: Check out first-round pairings for all 6 classes
Here are the pairings for the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Games will be played Nov. 3-5. Official game times will be announced in the coming days. Class 6A ...
linknky.com
Federal appeals court nixes investigation into complaints against Ky. Supreme Court candidate
The United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit said Friday that the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission couldn’t investigate complaints against Joseph Fischer, who is running for the state Supreme Court in the 6th District. The commission could take the case to the United States Supreme Court, but...
2022 polling: The bad, the ugly and the really ugly
Is a Republican wave building for Election Day? Possibly, but that wave may already be here, and it may have been coming for weeks. Pollsters may be heading for a beating, perhaps even worse than the Democrats. In 2016, Trump’s win shocked the media and the polling community. But the...
linknky.com
Q&A with U.S. Senate Candidates Rand Paul and Charles Booker
Incumbent United States Senator Rand Paul is facing off against former state House Rep. Charles Booker in the race for the Senate. Both candidates answered questions about their campaigns ahead of the election. Here are their answers, which have been edited for clarity. Tell readers about your campaign. Rand Paul...
