ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
linknky.com

House District 66 Preview: Democrat Tim Montgomery vs. Republican Steve Rawlings

Republican Steve Rawlings toppled fellow Republican incumbent Rep. Ed Massey (R-Union) in the May primary. Massey — who has represented District 66 since 2019 and previously served on the Boone County board of education and was the House House Judiciary Committee chairman — was easily defeated by challenger Rawlings who tallied 2,695 votes to Massey’s 1,227.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Washington Examiner

New forecast predicts four key races are heading GOP’s way as Democratic struggles continue

With less than two weeks before Election Day, four key midterm races have shifted in the GOP’s favor, giving Republicans hope they can seize control of Congress in November. Two House races in California, as well as one in Oregon and a Senate race in Arizona, have been updated by election forecasters to reflect GOP gains, with many shifting from leaning Democratic to being deemed as toss-ups.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Biden's Safe Districts are Falling Into Republican Hands

Four districts that decisively went to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election are at risk of flipping red this midterm election. Republicans running for the House of Representatives in California, Oregon and Connecticut—states that have all leaned blue on a national level—are all ahead of or in a neck-and-neck contest with their Democratic opponents.
OREGON STATE
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden goes on offense against Republicans on economy in final campaign push

President Joe Biden is sharpening his economic message in the final two weeks of midterm campaigning, aggressively targeting Republicans as threats to economic security at both the individual and societal levels. Biden made a stop in Syracuse, New York, on Thursday to promote manufacturing but spent much of his speech...
SYRACUSE, NY
Rolling Stone

The Revenge of Tim ‘I Told You So’ Ryan

LIMA, OH. — A typical Democrat wouldn’t be here. It’s the final stretch of his Senate race, and Tim Ryan is spending one of the campaign’s last Saturdays in Allen County, where Trump won by a mammoth 40 points two years ago. Most in his party believe the white working-class voters here have been permanently lost to the GOP. But Ryan made his way to this cavernous union hall in northwest Ohio because he hasn’t given up. On stage, the 10-term congressman stood before a crowd of just a few dozen. He talked about ending a “broken economic system” in which...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Hill

2022 polling: The bad, the ugly and the really ugly

Is a Republican wave building for Election Day? Possibly, but that wave may already be here, and it may have been coming for weeks. Pollsters may be heading for a beating, perhaps even worse than the Democrats. In 2016, Trump’s win shocked the media and the polling community. But the...
GEORGIA STATE
linknky.com

Q&A with U.S. Senate Candidates Rand Paul and Charles Booker

Incumbent United States Senator Rand Paul is facing off against former state House Rep. Charles Booker in the race for the Senate. Both candidates answered questions about their campaigns ahead of the election. Here are their answers, which have been edited for clarity. Tell readers about your campaign. Rand Paul...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy