The Magic City Post 24 of the American Legion held its annual awards dinner on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Legion headquarters. There were over 100 people that attended the event. The post recognized the Teacher of the Year, Derik Thompson from Annunciation Catholic School; Detective Tyler Lindsey of the Bogalusa Police Department; Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year, Sgt. Shad Jenkins; Fireman of the Year, Capt. Joseph Bell; and Civilian of the Year, Kalisa Hyman, communications manager at the Bogalusa Containerboard Mill. Jim Burnette presented the awards.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO