Franklinton, Pine compete in fishing tournament
Franklinton and Pine’s fishing teams competed in the Louisiana High School BASS Nation Tournament on Oct. 15 that took place at Moss Bluff in Calcasieu Parish. Each boat is considered a team. Franklinton had two teams, while Pine had four high school teams and two junior high teams. The...
Church Notes for Oct. 29-30, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Salter Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 920 Dan St. in Bogalusa, cordially invites the community to join them on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. as the church celebrates its pastor, the Rev. Debra Branch’s pastoral appreciation. Presiding Elder Rev. Ray Jackson will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be served after the morning service.
Mayor hopefuls speak at Monday forum (UPDATE: includes all 6 questions)
The three candidates for Bogalusa mayor spoke to about 100 citizens who attended a forum at Bogalusa High School on Monday night, as the candidates attempted to prove they were best for the job, one day before the beginning of early voting. The forum was sponsored by AARP Bogalusa, with...
American Legion hands out annual awards
The Magic City Post 24 of the American Legion held its annual awards dinner on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Legion headquarters. There were over 100 people that attended the event. The post recognized the Teacher of the Year, Derik Thompson from Annunciation Catholic School; Detective Tyler Lindsey of the Bogalusa Police Department; Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year, Sgt. Shad Jenkins; Fireman of the Year, Capt. Joseph Bell; and Civilian of the Year, Kalisa Hyman, communications manager at the Bogalusa Containerboard Mill. Jim Burnette presented the awards.
Sheriff Seal: Be safe during this Halloween
Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal reminds residents that Halloween is rapidly approaching. Many parish children will be going door to door seeking treats. With a desire that all children experience a safe and happy Halloween, Sheriff Seal offers helpful tips for Halloween safety. All motorists should be especially alert on...
Parish jail report for Oct. 28-30, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Oct. 28, 2022, through Oct. 30, 2022:. Osric Hines, ran stop sign (four counts), resisting an officer, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering (two counts), driving under suspension, illegal tinted windshield/side windows, contempt of court. Justin Carter, probation violation. Chad Thomas,...
