FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, AlabamaAna KimberGulf Shores, AL
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
WPMI
The Greater Gulf State Fair returns to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile is officially open!. Thousands are expected to turn out at the fair, which lasts through November 6th at the fairgrounds off Cody Road. There's a little something for everyone... rides, games, shows, live music, and, of course, all...
WPMI
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
WPMI
Greater Gulf State Fair closed Saturday due to severe weather risk
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is closing Saturday due to risk of severe weather. In a Saturday Facebook post, State Fair officials stated that the festivities will be postponed until midday Sunday. The event runs through November 6th at the fairgrounds off Cody Road. To...
WPMI
Saraland City Schools sues man and his private eye for defamation
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland City Schools is suing a Baldwin County man and his private investigator for defamation. The lawsuit filed Friday states John Quinnelly, Sr. is "maliciously spreading inaccurate" information by claiming the football program violated the Alabama High School Athletic Association bona fide move rule. The lawsuit says Quinnelly hired Eric Winberg, a private investigator, to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In 2019, Quinnelly's son was ruled ineligible due to AHSAA violation and Daphne High School forfeited a game against Spanish Fort. https://mynbc15.com/news/local/daphne-forfeits-game-for-ineligible-player.
WPMI
Developer suing Fairhope after being denied rental townhomes
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A development company is suing the City of Fairhope and the Fairhope Planning Commission after being denied approval to build rental town homes. Earlier this year the planning commission turned down the company’s request to build a 114-unit town home at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road.
WPMI
Man shot on Azalea Rd. in Mobile October 30 succumbs to injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Road in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot;...
WPMI
Mobile County officials host townhall addressing Fentanyl crisis
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile officials held a townhall Friday addressing the fentanyl crisis threatening our community. Representatives are sounding the alarm, saying Mobile County is directly impacted by the drugs that are coming across the border as we speak. Part of the reason why these conversations are happening,...
WPMI
Prichard street renamed in honor of 102-year-old local woman
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Friends, family, and community members gathered on what was formerly known as Truman Drive to rename this road after Mary Lee Hill, a woman who has served the Prichard community for over 100 years. Friday, the city of Prichard renamed Truman drive to Honorary Mary...
