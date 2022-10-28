Read full article on original website
Arrest Report for October 30
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Travon Hunter – Laurens. -Hit and run. -Driving without a license.
Flush by Flush: LCWSC planning for massive growth in Laurens County
One measure of growth in a community is where the stuff will go when people flush their toilets. It may not be glamorous or ribbon-cutting worthy, but it carries real numbers about how many people could be moving into Laurens County during its current growth spurt. That growth could transform...
Dwight Blaine Henderson - Laurens
Dwight Blaine Henderson, age 85, formerly of Cartersville, GA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC. He was born in Chesnee, SC on February 7, 1937, and was the son of the late Horace Britton Henderson and Enid Jurene Henderson. He was a 1961 graduate of Clemson A & M College. He spent the bulk of his working career in the textile industry as a manager for World Carpets and Shaw Industries. He had a love for antique cars and was very proud of his 1963 Buick Electra convertible, which he restored himself.
PC Alumni Association presents 2022 awards during Homecoming weekend
The Presbyterian College Alumni Association proudly recognized some of PC’s finest former students during its annual awards ceremony Oct. 22. The Homecoming gathering united Blue Hose of every generation to celebrate this year’s recipients and recognize the Class of 1972 as the newest members of the Ben Hay Hammet Society, which is named in memory of PC’s former director of public relations and alumni affairs.
Inclement weather moving Boo in the Park to Boo at the Ridge
The City of Laurens Parks and Recreation Department will host Boo at the Ridge on Monday, October 31 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at The Ridge at Laurens. Boo in the Park was slated for Laurens City Park but inclement weather is moving the event indoors. Overflow parking will be located at Laurens City Park.
Clinton tops Emerald to remain perfect heading to AAA playoffs
A swarming Clinton Red Devils special teams unit blocked a punt for a touchdown, stopped another punt on a bad snap, and scored a safety on a third Emerald punt, as Clinton clinched its undefeated season, 37-6, Friday at Wilder Stadium. Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said the team...
Red Devils, Raiders hosting first round playoff game on Friday night
The South Carolina High School League football state championship brackets are set and the Laurens Raiders and Clinton Red Devils will both host first round games on Friday night. Clinton is a No. 1 seed in 3A after winning Region 4-3A with a perfect 10-0 record, 4-0 in region play....
